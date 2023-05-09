Successful Kerry-born fashion stylist Edward O'Sullivan dies aged 52

Kerry-born fashion stylist Edward O’Sullivan has died aged 52. The Castleisland native had a hugely successful career dressing some of the world’s biggest stars.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, O'Sullivan's exact cause of death has yet to be determined. He passed away on April 27 in New York City.

Born in Kerry, O'Sullivan moved to New York in the early 90s but never lost his Irish accent. The successful stylist has worked with a number of well-known celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Winslet.

O'Sullivan also had his own consulting company which dealt with styling celebrities. Some of his clients included Tiffany and Missoni. A New York Times article in 200 described the Kerry native as having “a flair for pairing the gritty and the urbane”.

Speaking to the Irish Times in 2000, O’Sullivan, who was working as a personal shopper at Prada on Fifth Avenue at the time, said: "When I tell people at home that I work in Prada, they think it's a bar.

"People don't really understand exactly what I do. I think they think I work in the equivalent of Dunnes for $5 an hour."

After serving the president of Barneys in New York City, O’Sullivan got his first big break and soon, he was the head of Chanel women’s wear at the famous department store.

He also told the Irish Times that his strong accent had helped him along the way in his career. "People say to me have you not lost your accent and I say are you joking, baby, it's worth a million dollars. People really relate to it. I make it even stronger if I'm trying to make a sale,” he said.

One of O’Sullivan’s first jobs was working at a shirt shop in Trump Tower. He later went on to work in roles such as a personal shopper at Helmut Lang and global senior director of celebrity dressing and entertainment at Polo Ralph Lauren.