Pups in the Park event makes its debut in Cork city

A greyhound dressed as a green and orange dinosaur; a woman and her dog wearing matching outfits; a four-legged fancy dress party, and Jake Carter emceeing breed meet-ups and sheep-herding demonstrations — these scenes could only be from Pups in the Park’s Cork debut.

Your home for a collection of news, views, sports and business reporting from - and specifically about - the Cork region.

A host of soggy doggies and their owners descended on the Showgrounds in Curraheen over the weekend for what can best be described as Electric Picnic for pups.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, dog lovers braved the drizzle to make the most of the outdoor festival.

I arrived with my dog Milly in tow as the proceedings got started on Saturday morning and I was pleasantly surprised by the variety of stands on display, the range of food and drink options, and, most importantly, the sheer joy of wagging tails and curious noses enjoying Cork’s biggest paw-ty.

It was a hive of activity at the Showgrounds and genuinely hard to tell if the pets or the humans were having more fun.

There were plenty of activities and demonstrations throughout the two-day spectacular to keep attendees engaged and entertained, including the Puppy Play Pen, the Leader Bark Park, the Hay Bale Race, and the Petinsurance.ie Obedience Ring.

Laoise Ní Chonchúir, Seán McCarthy, Ava McCarthy, with Kate and Emma Coughlan, and their golden retriever Ali at the Pups in the Park event. Picture: David Creedon

One popular option was the Chin Wag Talk Stage, where humans could pick up some new tips and tricks from pet experts, including veterinarian surgeon, Dogtor Bob, on common health issues; Rob Walshe, The Irish Dog Father, shared advice on giving an older dog a well-balanced lifestyle; vet, Vicki Rhodes, spoke about travelling with your pet, and Irish Examiner columnist, Pete the Vet, was on hand with advice on dog training as well as a discussion on helping overweight pets.

As we passed the Chin Wag Stage we overheard the phrase “it’s not cruel to NOT give your dog a treat” and my collie hurried us away as quickly as she could and made a bee-line towards the tent with free samples of treats.

Dog lovers with a love of particular breeds were in for a delightful treat with the Breed Meet Ups over the weekend.

These allowed a host of breeds, including collies, dachshunds, golden retrievers, frenchies and more, to play together while their humans chatted with fellow dog owners.

Emma Sharpe from Mayfield with Zed, a seven-month old springer spaniel at the Showgrounds in Curraheen, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

The demonstrations in the main arena saw an impressive range of abilities and skills shown to attendees — some of the pups showed more talent than I could ever hope to have.

The Irish Guide Dogs, the event’s charity partner for the weekend, showed some of their training techniques for their assistance dogs and Houds and Helis presented a collie and how it tracks a human scent trail in search and rescue operations.

There were some lighter demos too, with heelwork to music with Ann Shuker and a display from Irish working sheepdogs rounding up a flock among the highlights.

Visitors could seek advice about their fur babies from Snout and About canine behaviour consultants, who offered tips on obedience training and engagement games, while a ‘have-a-go’ area offered a sample of an agility course for aspiring Crufts competitors.

Martin Walsh from Carrigaline with his St Bernard pup Quinlan at the Pups in the Park event. Picture: David Creedon

Of course, this was an Insta photo op-ready arena, with a red carpet area for snapping pics for social with your pup as well as a designated meet-up for ‘pawfluencers’ — yup, doggos with more Instagram followers than you or I could dream of.

When the Cork dates were first announced, Jo Matthews of Equinox Events said they were “particularly excited to host an event in Cork for the first time”.

Based on the positive atmosphere and happy wags from the most important festival-goers I saw, a return to the Rebel County is surely inevitable.