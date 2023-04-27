Georgia “Toff” Toffolo was faced with the “brutal” decision of banishing one of her fellow I’m A Celebrity … South Africa contestants from main camp, in the latest episode of the ITV reality show.

Toffolo, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in Australia in 2017, entered the show with Coronation Street star Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass on Wednesday’s episode.

She was later chosen by the other contestants to immediately take part in a challenge, during which she was forced to crawl through a filthy drain system to collect stars.

If you’re new to the I’m A Celebrity world, you may also recongise the 28-year-old from her time on the British reality TV show, Made In Chelsea.

Known as “Toff”, the TV personality was on Made In Chelsea from 2014 until 2018 and appeared alongside fellow castmates such as Spencer Matthews, Jamie Laing, and Binky Felstead. Born in Devon, she studied law and politics at the University of Westminster before joining the cast.

Toffolo has been a member of the British Conservative Party since she was in secondary school. During her first appearance on I’m A Celebrity, she famously befriended Stanely Johnson, the father of former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The pair struck up an unlikely friendship and have since appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Toffolo is currently based in London where, according to her website, she lives with her beloved Cavalier, Monty.

Since her Made In Chelsea days, Toffolo has appeared on various other reality shows including Celebs Go Dating and has had other TV gigs such as This Morning.

Georgia Toffolo who was named queen of the jungle and as the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017. Picture: ITV/PA Wire

During Wednesday night's episode, after successfully recovering eight of 11 stars, "Toff" was told by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she would be returning to the main camp – but had to choose a celebrity to replace.

The chosen contestant would then be sent to join Klass and Whyment in the more basic “Savannah Scrub” camp.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Toffolo expressed her dismay at having to make the decision, saying “who on earth do I bump off?” Her fellow campmates reacted with shock and surprise after learning of her task, with Phil Tufnell exclaiming “that’s brutal”.

But the closing credits rolled just as Toffolo was about to deliver her verdict, leaving viewers on a cliff-hanger for Thursday’s episode.

Earlier in the episode, in a pre-recorded segment ahead of her arrival, the 28-year-old former Made In Chelsea star imagined winning the show for a second time.

“Can you imagine winning it for a second time? It’s obviously a huge pipe dream. It’s not going to happen, but it’s nice to be in the running.”