'Everyone comes in and has the craic and chat': What makes a great Irish pub?

“The pub is a great leveller, and meeting people is a huge part of the draw,” publican Denis Cronin muses.
Character and great service...
Run by the same family for 80 years, this traditional Windy Gap pub has undergone a considered refurbishment that honours its historic architecture. Established in 1897, and still with original flagstones and reclaimed historical fixtures, it’s a charming traditional roadside pub and grocery shop, with real character.
No Beara Peninsula trip is complete without a Helen’s Bar detour. Old-school and honest, hang out at the bar with locals or head across the road to a picnic table by Kilmackillogue Pier. Tuck into fresh mussels and one of the cheapest pints in the country while enjoying pristine views.
A buzzing seafood bar and restaurant in the pretty waterside village of Roundstone, the O’Dowd family have been offering up local hospitality since 1840. Believed to be the oldest pub in Connemara, the mix of fresh local seafood and great Guinness are a draw, best enjoyed with the sweeping views of Roundstone Bay and the majestic Twelve Bens.
Established in 1840, J O’Connell’s has been run by the O’Connell family for over 200 years. Its unassuming interior is matched by the authentic no-frills interior that has largely remained unchanged over the decades. Popularly known as ‘Mrs O’s’, it starred in a notable Christmas commercial for Guinness, and has a reputation for serving some of the best Black Stuff in the country.
Founded in 1833 next to Glasnevin Cemetery, Kavanagh’s is best known as The Gravediggers. Serving drinks to mourners and cemetery workers for 90 years, the no-TVs pub is now run by the seventh generation of Kavanaghs. Chef Anthony Bourdain called this place “a little piece of heaven” when he visited in 2007 and nothing much has changed since.