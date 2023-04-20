Irish Teacher: My son starts secondary school in September - where I'm teaching

“Please look after this bear. Thank You.”

My son is starting in my secondary school this September. Unlikely to don a red hat or blue duffle, I’m holding out hope that he’ll let me hang Paddington’s placard around his little neck. What could possibly go wrong? It’ll be a conversation starter, right? Right?

In some ways, I wish he wasn’t coming to my school but it’s the only multi-denominational mixed secondary near us. I’m not going to cope if I see him alone or sad looking. As a teacher, I know it’s ok if he does feel that way sometimes. It’s natural. I’ll just need to REMOVE my mum hat. Be cool.

My son has me thinking about all school transitions this week. I spoke with Brian Barron, principal of Portlaw National School on the topic, asking how they manage children coming into junior infants and leaving sixth class for secondary.

Honestly, I don’t know how the general public can teacher-bash if they’re even half-aware of the incredible work being done by teaching staff across Ireland. It’s truly inspiring.

MANAGING TRANSITIONS

Principal Barron takes a two-pronged approach in preparing to welcome all incoming students. He is concerned by the lack of uniformity around transitioning from preschool. There is no official handover and no official guidelines for preschools to follow in communicating with primary schools.

To overcome this lack of clarity Portlaw National School asks all parents to fill out a fairly extensive enrolment form, checking for any previous hearing or sight tests, for assessments, or social-emotional needs. Their special education teacher also visits the pre-schools in person.

“Parents won’t always know how a child is with their peers. It’s the social-emotional characteristics of a child we need to know about before they join us. The learning can be sorted out later. We need to know if they have sensory needs, how they respond to their teachers, their classmates.”

Portlaw School is making these observational visits to all relevant pre-schools over the next month, trying to get an adequate feel for their imminent arrivals.

Starting in primary can be a bit of a cliff edge in terms of supports, Mr Barron explains. Children in playschool have a right to extra hours, so the preschool employs extra staff to meet their needs. "This all stops when they start in primary. There is a total disconnect. They arrive with nothing," he says.

“I like the new model in which the principal makes decisions around SNA allocation,” he says. “However, the respect shown to us as professionals dries up once we ask for more. The system is labyrinthine and is designed to slow down access to more supports. This is why it is so important for us to know the needs of the children we are welcoming through our doors each September.”

THE HANDOFF

Brian Barron feels the connection piece between preschool, primary, and secondary is hugely significant. For this reason, his sixth-class teachers meet the staff of all secondary schools receiving their outgoing students.

“We sit down and go through every child. We have professional conversations, educator to educator, to ensure that the child’s transition will be as smooth as possible. It is all about collaboration and vitally, it is all about doing the best by children.”

Relatedly, the passionate and committed principal highlights the importance of helping children transition from special classrooms to mainstream settings within a school.

“Integrating children can be very scary for children and their parents because you have to take away some of that scaffolding.”

Speaking to Mr Barron, I’m conscious of the great work carried out by my own school in helping students, and now my own son, in making the big transition. Along with the required assessment day we hold two ‘social’ days in the run-up to September. I’ve already filled out a robust enrolment form. I know we have a proactive approach, are more intent on listening and responding than prescribing a one-size-fits-all solution to everyone.

In truth, my boy Sam won’t need the Paddington placard around his neck. I’m very proud of my school and the care it shows toward all students. Like any school, we’re imperfect but we have a hell of a heart. All staff appreciate that every parent has an invisible ‘please look after this bear’ sign on their child.

Teaching is a wonderful profession. Speaking to Brian Barron reminds me of that. I can’t wait to get stuck into our last term together. And, ultimately, I can’t wait for my little boy to start this exciting new chapter.

And there’s always the lunchbox option of sneaking in a marmalade sandwich or two…