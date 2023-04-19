Paul Mescal's mother Dearbhla shares health update after returning home from hospital 

Paul Mescal’s mother, Dearbhla has shared an update on her health after she was admitted to hospital for ongoing cancer treatment.

The mother-of-three has been updating her followers on Instagram on her journey since being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of bone marrow cancer.

After being admitted to hospital for her next round of chemotherapy just under three weeks ago, Dearbhla shared that she was returning home.

Alongside some images of her garden as well as a snap of her children when they were younger, Dearbhla said that she was feeling “blessed truly in every way” for the treatment she received.

“There is nothing more glorious and amazing than our bodies learning to heal and gifting us with new life,” she said.

Dearbhla Mescal. Picture: @dearblam/Instagram

“I have no fear, I know this body of mine is able, willing and wanting to live to my fullest. I will seek my joys from wherever I see, hear, feel them. I wish the most amazing life for each of us…to go to the edge and never fear the cliff…you are loved, you are held and you can do anything,” she continued.

Dearbhla said that she will take this next stage as she needs to — slowly.

“I am in no rush. I am filled with joy, grace and love and if truly honest I am at one with this amazing body of mine and all she has done, given life, survived operations and will now daily fight my cancer.”

She added that the Burkitt Ward at St James Dublin will forever be in her heart.

Before heading to hospital, Dearbhla said she was feeling "so lucky" that she was feeling well.

It came weeks after the family travelled to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

"I am managing my pain, my daily energy and I've listened to my body...I think the key to this is that you do listen to your body and I think that's what I've done, I think, pretty well," she said.

She said at the time that she is taking things “day by day, moment by moment”.