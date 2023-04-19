Bernard O'Shea: Here's why we should put saunas in pubs

Envision this: you're nestled in a snug, dimly lit chamber, surrounded by strangers, all of you are earnestly perspiring, and a big tray of creamy pints is plonked on a table. Fear not. You've not encountered some peculiar abduction scenario or underground society – instead, you're in a new form of sauna.

Upon entering a sauna or steam room, one is immediately struck by the searing heat – not a gentle summer's embrace, but rather the very surface of the sun. This swelter serves to ease your tense muscles, providing solace to those afflicted by chronic pain or seeking respite from long hours spent hunched over a keyboard.

Saunas typically maintain a scorching 70°C to 100°C, while steam rooms linger around a more tolerable 40°C to 50°C but with far greater humidity.

An oft-overlooked benefit of saunas and steam rooms is their impact on our immune systems. Contrary to the belief that mingling in a humid chamber with sweating strangers is a surefire path to illness, the reverse is true. High temperatures in saunas and steam rooms bolster white blood cell production, invigorating your immune system.

Next time you're feeling a bit peaky, trade your customary Lemsip for a jaunt in the sauna.

Any discussion on saunas and steam rooms would not be complete without acknowledging their effects on our skin. As our body's largest organ, our skin is constantly exposed to the elements and pollutants.

Saunas and steam rooms' heat and humidity open our pores, facilitating deeper cleansing and improved circulation, thereby bestowing a more radiant, healthy complexion (I summoned my inner "Oil of Olay" for this sentence).

For the last four weeks, I've started going back into the steam room in my gym and noticed a massive improvement in my skin.

However, the most significant effect for me is the cool-down. That cold water shock after the sweltering heat is horrific, but it makes me feel amazing. Complex shock proteins are the cellular enigmas that thrive in icy realms. When confronted with plummeting temperatures, these molecular maestros unveil their hidden talents.

They stabilise our cells and RNA (RNA ensures the accurate transmission and execution of genetic instructions) and mend our DNA. These proteins epitomise the science of our body's resilience to the cold and for me, make me focus as I've just been handed the pass maths Leaving Cert paper. "Come on, you can do anything." (I did too. I got a D. I couldn't believe it!).

Bernard O'Shea and feline assistant Jingles - the latter of whom offered no comment when queried on saunas for this caption.

If there's one country that's synonymous with saunas, it's Finland. I was over there a few years ago working on a Finnish/Irish scripted comedy drama and thought it would be rude if I didn't use the sauna in the hotel. I was pleasantly surprised when I found it all to myself.

Still, then extremely perplexed when a couple came in with nothing on, only hotel towels wrapped around them, and sat next to me. I was confused because it was the opposite of my experience of the Finns for the previous few days.

The Finnish people are known for respecting personal space, maintaining physical distance, and adhering to elaborate etiquette when visiting others' homes. Speaking to strangers on public transport is practically verboten in Finland. I said hello to a man at a bus stop. I thought he was going to ring the police.

Yet, these social mores fall by the wayside in the context of saunas. Finns are content to share a small, steam-filled room, completely nude, with others but keep a four-mile distance from each other at an ATM queue.

Saunas have held historical significance in Finnish society, serving as the setting for important rituals like childbirth and preparing the deceased for burial. Over time, saunas have evolved into sacred spaces where Finns connect with their heritage and one another.

Conversely, the Irish have long held the pub as their cultural cornerstone – a place to forge connections and share stories, laughter, and camaraderie. Much like the Finnish sauna, the Irish pub is a melting pot where people from all walks of life come together, shedding social inhibitions at the door.

Finnish saunas and Irish pubs offer unique cultural spaces for connection, shared experiences, and sanctuary. So why not combine these two sacred spaces that act as a catalyst for tearing down our inhibitions?

The next time you order your round, you might have to shout to the barman, "Will you fill the water bucket, PJ? We're running low on steam."