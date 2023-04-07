'We are truly devastated': S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Cattermole's death comes just weeks after the group announced it was going on a major reunion tour, including a date at Dublin's 3Arena in October
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 has died. Pictures: S Club 7 via Twitter (left) Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images (right)

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 15:53
Nicole Glennon

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.

Cattermole's death comes just weeks after the group announced it was going on a major reunion tour, including a date at Dublin's 3Arena in October. 

In a statement announcing his death, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

In a statement, the band's management said: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

