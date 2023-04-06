'Doing it for mum': Stephen Teap and sons climb Croagh Patrick

Stephen Teap has climbed Croagh Patrick with sons Noah and Oscar in memory of their mum Irene, who passed away in 2017 from cervical cancer.

Referencing Charlie Bird's #ClimbwithCharlie initiative last year, the Carrigaline-based dad said he knew they would get there in their "own time".

"Explained to the lads about #climbwithcharlie last year and how loads of people climbed here [for] him and also for Vicky [Phelan]," he told followers on his Twitter account.

Stephen Teap with sons Noah and Oscar on the peak of Croagh Patrick. Picture: @Stephenteap / Twitter

"Explained how many people dedicate this walk to loved ones so the lads and I are doing this for their Mum."

Mr Teap, who has vowed to continue campaigning for changes in CervicalCheck, has previously spoken to the Irish Examiner about helping his children Noah, 7, and Oscar, 9, grieve.

“I’ve always encouraged dialogue so they’re not afraid to raise the conversation," he said, adding that children’s grief is something he has had to “constantly figure out as I go along”.

Last April, Bird's Climb with Charlie ascent of Croagh Patrick raised over €3.5m for two charities, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

This year, the veteran broadcaster will be leading a Hand of Friendship Walk in aid of the Samaritans at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum on Sunday, April 16 at 11am.

It is being supported by Coillte, which will open Avondale Forest Park and several Coillte sites across the country for 5km and 1km walks on the day, including a walk in Farren Forest Park, Co Cork.