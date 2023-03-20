Charlie Bird to lead ‘Hand of Friendship Walk’ in Wicklow next month

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird is to take part in a 5km walk in Co Wicklow next month with Samaritans volunteers and supporters.

The Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum takes place on Sunday, April 16 at 11am. It is being supported by Coillte, which will open Avondale Forest Park and several Coillte sites across the country for 5km and 1km walks on the day.

“Samaritans is a cause close to my heart, with its volunteers across the country extend the hand of friendship to others 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That is why I am holding a Hand of Friendship Walk in support of Samaritans this April,” Bird said.

“I am urging everyone to come out and support me at Avondale or at one of the many Coillte parks being made available on the day and spread the message that one of the most powerful things we can do is extend the hand of friendship to others.

“I want to ask everyone to keep extending the hand of friendship to others and be there when someone close to you needs support or a helping hand. I also want to raise awareness of the work Samaritans do.”

The event will take place just over a year after Bird’s successful Climb with Charlie to the peak of Croagh Patrick. Bird will be joined by his wife, Claire, and their dog, Tiger.

Members of the public who cannot travel to Wicklow are encouraged to walk in solidarity with Bird in any of Coillte’s forest walks, or with Samaritans volunteers in Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon, Farren Forest Park, Co. Cork, and at Ard na Gaoithe, Co. Galway, where free car parking for those taking part will be available.

Coillte will have 5km walking routes mapped out at most sites, as well as shorter and flatter 1km walks which will be suitable for prams and wheelchair users.

“Charlie Bird has been an amazing supporter of Samaritans in recent months and we are thrilled that Charlie, his wife Claire and of course their dog Tiger are leading this Hand of Friendship Walk in support of Samaritans,” said Mark Kennedy, Assistant Director of Samaritans Ireland.

For information on the walk and sites across the country, to register or to make donation, visit www.charlieswalkoffriendship.com.