Michelle Heaton and family visit Cork restaurant where she and husband had first date 

British singer Michelle Heaton took a trip down memory lane this week and she and her husband returned to the Cork restaurant where they had their very first date.

The former Liberty X member is currently travelling around Cork with her family, posting updates to her Instagram account as they go.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old had a bit of a full-circle moment and shared a very sweet memory with her followers. Alongside a smiling snap with her family, the singer said they had returned to the spot where she and her husband Hugh Hanley had their first date.

Almost to the day, it was at Man Friday in Kinsale, Cork 15 years ago that the pair had their first proper dinner date, she said.

Michelle Heaton at Man Friday in Kinsale, Cork with her family. Picture: @wonderwomanshel/Instagram

“We spoke about our ambitions, Plans, what we think our future would look like together, if we wanted kids… now, 15 years later we return as a family! To the same place,” she wrote.

“With our girl and boy we spoke about having…named Faith & AJ…the names we would give them…dreams do come true.”

In a video Heaton said date nights are very different these days with Faith and AJ in tow, children’s menus — and “nothing to talk about,” her husband quips.

Michelle Heaton and husband Hugh Hanley. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Photos

Other updates from the singer on social media show the family enjoying a day out in Cobh and a trip to Spike Island.

Michelle Heaton and her Irish husband Hugh Hanley married in 2010.