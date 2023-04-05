Consumer Corner: Can you afford not to work when you are sick?

It is the season for coughs and colds. Having to take a sick day from work is all very well but what are the implications for your finances? Many people, especially with the working from home culture alive and well feel an obligation, financially or otherwise to work through an illness. A recent survey from Aviva found that almost three quarters of people in Ireland would feel a sense of responsibility to their family or their employer which would drive them to endeavour to continue to work if they were to fall ill for an extended period of time.

It can often be the case that people put their health at risk by working through illness because they feel under pressure to continue to work so they can support their family or can continue to honour financial commitments such as mortgages, rent and so on.

Siocha Costello of Aviva said: “One of the most telling findings of the survey was just how many of us would feel some pressure to continue to work primarily to support our family, but also to make a meaningful contribution to our employer even if we were to fall ill for several months.

“The majority (34%) of workers would continue to work through illness out of a sense of responsibility to their family, with more men (36%) than women at 29% claiming they would do so. Just why people feel this is unclear but the financial implications of being absent from work is undoubtedly a key consideration," said Ms Costello.

This year there were some big changes in paid sick days and now companies must pay their employees if they are ill.

Statutory sick pay will cover you for a period of three days up to a maximum rate of €110 per day and this is set to increase to 10 days by 2025. This was announced recently by the Government and at the time Minister Simon Coveney said that this move sets out the “minimum standard that an employer must provide.”

“Many employers have superior sick pay schemes to help attract and retain staff or on foot of an agreement with a trade union,” he said.

Public policy specialist, Dr Laura Bambrick said that up until New Year’s Day 2023 Irish employment law did not require employers to pay their staff when absent due to illness or injury so the changes are significant.

“Sick pay was treated as a perk of the job that employers had the power to decide whether or not to include in a contract of employment.” Employees who have worked for their employer for at least 13 weeks now have a right to sick pay. Part-time employees are also covered and you don’t have to earn above a certain amount to qualify. This is to ensure people working irregular hours and in low wage jobs will have their wages paid when sick.

Dr Bambrick said that you must be certified by a doctor as unfit for work to get the sick pay but your employer can choose to waive this rule.

“While it is common in other European statutory sick pay schemes to have a rule that sick leave is medically certified, workers in Ireland are unusual in having to pay for a GP visit.” “If you run out of sick days before you are fit to return to work, you will transfer over to Illness Benefit if you have the required PRSI contributions.” Also the State’s Disability Allowance provides financial assistance to those who are unable to work due to long-term illness or injury, it amounts to just €203 a week.

In addition to the Government supports there are also things you could consider to protect you if you are ill and cannot work.

“At its simplest, income protection is a valuable type of insurance cover that pays you an income if you suddenly can’t work due to an accident, serious illness or injury for an extended period. Income protection provides a regular cash payment replacing part of your lost income and, crucially, keeps paying until you can work again or retire. Depending on your policy, income protection could pay out up to 75% of your total earnings,” said Ms Costello.

Ms Costello added that Ireland has almost reached full employment, and many sectors are now struggling to recruit suitable candidates.

“Employers looking to recruit and indeed retain key workers will need to consider the total benefits package that they have on offer and ensure that it is meaningful for workers as the competition for talent continues. It also makes sense that, where employers do provide real benefits such as life insurance, income protection or a health insurance policy, that the benefits are clearly outlined in both the job specifications, the employee’s contract as well as in their communications to employees.”

It always helps too, to chat to your employer if you are sick and cannot work. You could come to an arrangement where you could work longer hours once you are better, but it is worth the conversation.