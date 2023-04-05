Bernard O'Shea: I cut one thing from my diet after getting a home blood pressure machine

As someone who is both a self-proclaimed hypochondriac and health-obsessed, I decided to take control of my health by purchasing a blood pressure monitor. Surprisingly, I found out that my blood pressure was higher than expected.

Advancements in medical technology have made at-home medical testing devices more accessible. Devices like the Apple iWatch and at-home blood pressure monitors make monitoring health convenient.

At-home medical tests have empowered individuals to take greater control of their health by allowing them to monitor their health more closely and make more informed decisions about their care. Or, in my case, add another gadget to my already bloated collection of useless plastic crap and fuel my brain with wild assumptions about my general well-being.

Interestingly the whole concept of home medical tech isn’t new. Urine tests were introduced in the 19th century, pregnancy tests in the 1960s, home cholesterol tests in the 1980s and home blood glucose monitors in the 1990s.

With technology advancing, we can expect even more sophisticated at-home medical tests. I have visions of my GP reaching for his phone and screaming, “STOP, BERNARD!”. These advances are never a replacement for a proper check-up by a medical professional.

It didn’t stop me from buying one, but I chose the Braun home blood pressure monitor (several brands and prices do the same thing). Its user-friendly interface and advanced features, such as the ability to sync with a smartphone app, make it a popular choice for those who monitor their blood pressure regularly and for dunces like myself who have yet to learn what it is.

After a quick search on Google, my incredible research skills evaluated that blood pressure refers to the force of blood against the walls of arteries as the heart pumps blood throughout the body. Age, gender, genetics, lifestyle, and underlying health conditions are some of the factors that can influence blood pressure.

Bernard O'Shea and feline assistant Jingles. who, as of press time, declined to comment on the topic of home medical monitoring.

Men are more likely to have high blood pressure than women. Some people may have a genetic predisposition to high blood pressure. Lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, and stress also affect blood pressure.

My reading was 135 over 97. This was not too high but high enough that the app suggested I make some changes. But I couldn’t figure out why suddenly, my blood pressure went up. Yes, I’m overweight, but I have been for a few years, and it hasn’t spiked. It was only when I told my wife that she said. “No wonder, you plaster salt on everything. You use way too much. I can’t eat anything you cook it covered in salt.”

Salt is a double-edged sword in our diets. While it's essential, excessive intake can lead to serious health problems such as high blood pressure. When you consume too much salt, your body retains more water to maintain the salt balance in your blood, increasing fluid volume and extra strain on your blood vessels. This pressure can damage the delicate lining of your blood vessels, and plaque builds up in the artery walls, narrowing them and making it harder for blood to flow.

So I decided to see what would happen if I cut out salt. Firstly it's challenging. I’m not too fond of butter or spreads or sauces, so salt makes food taste better, particularly for me. Let's say mashed potatoes tasted a lot blander without the old sodium. So I started using herbs and spices to add flavour instead of salt when cooking, especially fresh coriander and parsley. After about two weeks, I didn’t miss the salt.

It worked, too, and although I’m not in the “green zone” (where the app says I should be), my blood pressure improved. But the most significant benefit was that I stopped having to get up at night to do my business.

I was parched after my dinner in the evening and would drink a few pints of water to quench my thirst, more than likely brought on by the excessive amount of salt I was putting in my food.

But more importantly, instead of buying gadgets online, I might go old school and bite the bullet. As I get older, I’ve realised I need to go to my GP for … gulp … regular checkups.

My wife is screaming in the background. “That’s what you should be doing anyway, you [REDACTED] idiot.”