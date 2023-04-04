Daniel O'Donnell 'never imagined' getting his own An Post stamp

The country legend is one of five musicians, including Philomena Begley, Cliona O’Hagan, Nathan Carter, and the late Big Tom, who will be immortalised on stamps as part of An Post's ‘Keeping it Country’ collection
Daniel O’Donnell now he has his very own stamp

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 11:08
Nicole Glennon

Daniel O'Donnell has been given the stamp of approval by An Post, with the nation's postal service honouring him with his very own stamp.

Commenting on the announcement, the Donegal star said he "never imagined" his face would appear on a postage stamp.

“When I was on a concert tour of North America last year and sending out some letters, I was using stamps with Elvis on them. 

An Post’s first collection of Country Music stamps features Daniel O'Donnell

"I never imagined my face being on a postage stamp in Ireland. It’s beyond comprehension that this has also happened for me."

The 'I Wish You Well' singer also expressed his gratitude to the postal service for "honouring Irish Country music in this way.”

Nathan Carter, Cliona O'Hagan, Philomena Begley and Daniel O'Donnell with their stamps. Picture: Maxwells

The stamp designs, by Detail design studio are based on classic country music print posters and billboards, a familiar sight to fans attending local concerts and dances over the years.

Stamp booklets and a special limited edition first day cover envelope are available online, with free delivery, at anpost.com/country and in post offices across the country while stocks last.

