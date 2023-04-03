Paul Mescal celebrates his win at the Olivier Awards with a trip to McDonald's

Despite his major success in the world of acting, Maynooth man Paul Mescal proved he is just like the rest of us when he celebrated his win at the Olivier Awards with a trip to McDonald’s.

The 27-year-old picked up the prize for Best Actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire at the awards in London on Sunday night.

After securing the gong at the Olivier Awards, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the actor celebrated in style with his sister and musician, Nell Mescal.

Following the ceremony, Nell posted pictures of her brother posing with his award but the setting was not what we were expecting.

In one image posted to Instagram by Nell, we see the Normal People star looking very stylish as he waits in line at McDonald’s with his award. Another snap shows Paul with his gong in one hand and his McDonald’s order in the other.

Paul Mescal with his award in McDonald's. Picture:@nellmescal/ Instagram

The pair have been celebrating all of the major milestones together, with the entire Mescal clan coming along to Hollywood to celebrate Paul’s Oscar nomination last month.

During his speech on Sunday night, Paul Mescal thanked his mother, Dearbhla who is currently receiving treatment for cancer.

In the winners’ room, he told the PA news agency: “My mum and dad are at home. My mum’s unwell at the moment, so hopefully it’ll give her a little bit of a lift and dad as well who is looking after her.

“It kind of feels maybe narcissistic or egotistical to assume that that will help anything, but I hope that it does.”

Last week, Dearbhla updated her followers on Instagram and shared that she had been admitted to hospital for her next round of chemotherapy.