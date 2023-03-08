'Paul, we're coming!' Mescal clan and Cailín Ciúin stars en-route to LA for Oscars 

A special Aer Lingus flight today took Paul Mescal's family, members of the An Cailín Ciúin cast and An Irish Goodbye's co-producer to LA
Aer Lingus rolled out the red carpet for Ireland's Oscar nominees and their families this morning

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 14:26
Nicole Glennon

"We're on our way, car loaded... Paul, we're coming!"

Those were the excited words of a very happy-looking Irish mammy this morning, as Dearbhla Mescal updated her Instagram followers on the way to Dublin airport this morning. 

The Academy Award nominee's mother and father, Dearbhla and Paul, and musician-sister were on board a special Aer Lingus flight today, which was jetting off with a host of special guests.

Among them were members of the Oscar-nominated An Cailín Ciúin cast, the first Irish language film to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The film's leading lady Catherine Clinch was on board the flight, alongside Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Michael O’Sullivan, and Kate Nic Chonaonaigh. 

Director-producer husband-and-wife team Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí were also on board the flight, and welcomed with a very special red carpet for the occasion. 

Pearce Cullen, co-producer of An Irish Goodbye — which is favourite to win an Oscar in the short film category — also received the star treatment as he boarded the flight.

His fellow colleagues, actors James Martin and Seamus O’Hara, and directors/producers Ross White and Tom Berkeley, are all in LA for the ceremony.

