'Paul, we're coming!' Mescal clan and Cailín Ciúin stars en-route to LA for Oscars 

"We're on our way, car loaded... Paul, we're coming!"

Those were the excited words of a very happy-looking Irish mammy this morning, as Dearbhla Mescal updated her Instagram followers on the way to Dublin airport this morning.

The Academy Award nominee's mother and father, Dearbhla and Paul, and musician-sister were on board a special Aer Lingus flight today, which was jetting off with a host of special guests.

Dearbhla Mescal and Paul Mescal Snr, parents of actor Paul Mescal at the Aer Lingus Check-in Desk

Among them were members of the Oscar-nominated An Cailín Ciúin cast, the first Irish language film to be nominated for an Academy Award.

The film's leading lady Catherine Clinch was on board the flight, alongside Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Michael O’Sullivan, and Kate Nic Chonaonaigh.

Ready for take-off! Pictured is the star of An Cailín Ciúin; Catherine Clinch at the Aer Lingus Check-in Desk ahead of a star-studded flight to Los Angeles.

Director-producer husband-and-wife team Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí were also on board the flight, and welcomed with a very special red carpet for the occasion.

Pearce Cullen, co-producer of An Irish Goodbye — which is favourite to win an Oscar in the short film category — also received the star treatment as he boarded the flight.

Pearce Cullen, Co-Producer of An Irish Goodbye at the Aer Lingus Check-in Desk ahead of a star-studded flight to Los Angeles.

His fellow colleagues, actors James Martin and Seamus O’Hara, and directors/producers Ross White and Tom Berkeley, are all in LA for the ceremony.