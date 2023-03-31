Paul Mescal's mother Dearbhla shares update from hospital as she undergoes chemotherapy

Just weeks after their fun at the Oscars, Paul Mescal’s mother Dearbhla has shared that she has been admitted to hospital as she continues her cancer treatment.

In a number of posts on her Instagram account, the mother-of-three updated her followers on her progress. She shared that on Thursday morning, she was admitted to St James’ Hospital for her next round of chemotherapy.

Dearbhla, who works for An Garda Síochána, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of bone marrow cancer. The day her son and Normal People actor Paul Mescal was nominated for an Oscar, she got a haircut in preparation for cancer treatment.

Speaking from her hospital bed on Friday morning, Dearbhla said she will have two days off from chemo on Saturday and Sunday.

“The nausea is a thing, but they give you tablets and medicines for it. I’m going to say it’s not like morning sickness because when I had morning sickness I just puked. This is more like sea sickness,” she explained.

Earlier this month, the entire family headed to LA to support Maynooth man Paul at the Oscars. On her way to hospital on Thursday morning, Dearbhla noted the fun they had as a family.

"15th of July to the July 21st to diagnosis, to 17 weeks of initial treatment in the Beacon Hospital, to harvesting in December to the crazy awards season that we were able to participate in and have crazy fun time as a family to a little bit more chemo to right now,” she said.

"I am going in for the final stage of this part of my treatment, which is a bit of hard, heavy dose of chemo and then I get my stem cells return and they start to grow. All will be well.”

Before heading to hospital, Dearbhla said she was feeling "so lucky" that she was feeling well.

"I am managing my pain, my daily energy and I've listened to my body...I think the key to this is that you do listen to your body and I think that's what I've done, I think, pretty well," she said.

"I would say to anybody going through any kind of medical disease, I would say trust your body and trust the instinct of yourself within that."

From now on, she is taking things “day by day, moment by moment”.