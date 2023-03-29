Consumer Corner: Tips on how to make up some extra money in April

Who doesn’t love a bit of extra cash in their pockets? And if your attempts at winning Telly Bingo are proving unsuccessful, then we have some tips for you on making some extra money this coming month. Money expert with consumer website Which?, Reena Sewraz said many people are feeling financial pressure at the moment as high food, energy and fuel prices squeeze household budgets.

“However, there are steps you can take that could help you make some extra cash this year. You could also try something a bit different, such as renting out your car or driveway, signing up to be a mystery shopper, or selling belongings you no longer have use for.”

Earning extra money is not the only way however to make sure you have extra cash at the end of the month. It is important too to be sensible with how you spend your money. John Lowe of MoneyDoctors.ie said to find out where all your small change goes by writing down everything you spend outside of the usual bills over a period of a couple of weeks.

“Did you really need that bar of chocolate when you bought your petrol? At a glance, you will be able to see exactly where to make savings and save.”

He also said that by analysing your household bills you could save money.

“When you analyse your household bills, you will find you may have left the lights on for too long, or not used the washing machine on the night-time rate or had the central heating blazing while you were away for the weekend. Buy discounted bus passes or a bicycle. Over time, not only is it cheaper but better for you physically.”

One: Use your skills

Are you handy with a camera or good at arts and crafts? There may be a way you could earn money for your skills or even give gifts that you created yourself. That way you can save money but also give a very thoughtful present such as a painting you painted yourself or offer to do photographs for an event for a friend or family member. There are also many platforms now for selling items such as Etsy or Facebook and you could easily make money from your hobby that you enjoy.

Two: Sell your stuff

There are so many reselling websites now that there is no excuse for not trying to make some money for the items that are hanging in your wardrobe or stocked in boxes in your attic. There are also plenty of car boot sales where you could head to on a weekend and see how you get on. Do your homework and check out what websites suit you best for reselling your items. There are websites ranging from selling designer clothes like Luxury Exchange to just about anything such as Adverts.ie. Ebay and Depop are also very popular for reselling items such as clothes.

Three: Rent a room or your driveway

You can rent a room in your house tax free. If you’re living near a college or hospital you might have people looking for short term accommodation that might suit. Also colleges like UCC are always looking for people to host foreign students and you could make some money by renting out a room. Also if you are living close to the city or have space in your driveway that you think people might be interested in renting you could make some nice money by doing nothing.

Four: Taxing times

You can claim tax credits going back years so it might be worth the hassle of trying to understand how to do it in order to make some extra money.

Marian Ryan, Consumer Tax Manager with Taxback.com said tax reliefs can ease the financial pressure people are facing adding that the amount refunded can go a long way in funding other things.

“We would suggest that people take this time as an opportunity to review their financial affairs to see where they might be able to claw back some money. The health expenses tax relief allows you to claim back a fifth of the cost of any doctor’s visits you’ve had during the year or any prescriptions you have collected for yourself or your children.

“If your child has been assessed by an educational psychologist or a speech and language therapist, you can avail of health expenses tax relief for these costs too. You can also claim relief also at a rate of 20 per cent for non-routine dental care such as crowns, veneers, root canal treatment and so on.”

Ms Ryan said there are plenty more tax reliefs and refunds out there and some households will never have claimed anything at all so they would be entitled to go back four years and claim what they are owed.

“For anyone thinking that they won’t be entitled to anything or that it would be too much hassle to look into it, we would say never underestimate the value of the tax refunds you could be due.”