Why pets feel at home in 'Ireland of the welcomes'

No one likes a dog bore. Those people who want to treat their dogs like little children, bring them everywhere and talk to them in that annoying little baby voice — like their pets understand them.

And then there are the pet outfits. More money than sense, we cry — or whisper — behind their backs. There is also the practical opinion that dogs just want to be dogs, so we should treat them just as they are. And so say all of us.

It can be a fine line for us dog lovers and pooch owners. Those of us who are old enough to remember the ITV series adaptation of James Herriot’s books, 'All Creatures Great and Small' (or perhaps you’ve watched the recent remake on Channel 5 in 2020) never want to be thought of as a potential Mrs Pumphrey, the rich indulgent owner of Tricki Woo, the overweight, rather lifeless, Pekingese.

We don’t want the world to think that our lives are so empty that we focus the wrong kind of time and attention on our own Man’s best friend.

That said, we dog owners do love our dogs. In my own particular case, it’s Tilly, an eight-year-old labradoodle.

I got Tilly when she was one year old. She was unwanted by her original owners and my local vet thought our home would be the perfect home for her.

He was right. She’s brilliant. A great aul pal and company with funny and occasionally annoying little habits like standing in front of the TV for what seems like forever or pawing me incessantly when she wants, yet again, to go outside for a quick sniff about and then run back in again.

Tilly, my beautiful labradoodle, runs on the beach, swims in the sea, rolls in the mud, wears no fancy clothes and lives the best life she or any other dog should have.

I don’t know whether she likes to travel with me, but I do like to take her. Often it makes more sense to bring her if possible rather than organise a minder. Sometimes it’s just for the fun of it. But mostly, just because I don’t want to leave her behind. "Mrs Pumphrey," I hear you shout!

She has travelled abroad with me a few times, mostly to Paris. This was practical because the trips were for long periods. Paris is a dog-friendly city, but not so used to seeing larger dogs on the streets and in the cafes.

Tilly posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where people enjoyed petting a larger dog than is usually seen in the French capital.

Tilly was a novelty there with her white curly coat. So, as she bounded playfully down the Boulevard Saint-Germain, she proved immensely popular with the French, who often likened her to a sheep.

Recently I’ve wanted to get away more from life here in Dublin. The incessant traffic, the endless road works with the construction of cycles lanes in the Northside of the city make a short hop away quite attractive. Of course, I want to bring Tilly too.

Both Cavan and Longford are within just under two hours' car journey from Dublin and this makes them attractive places to visit in terms of travel. However, what’s there on arrival?

Pet-friendly Ireland

Centerparcs the European network of holiday villages just 5km from Ballymahon, offers dog-friendly accommodation in both their Woodland and Executive Lodges. For families, there’s plenty to do here with over 200 indoor, outdoor and watersport activities, restaurants and a ‘me time’ spa experience. Set in 400 acres of Longford Forest it affords you both the liveliness of this top-class holiday village but also the quiet escape in long forest walks with your happy dog.

An executive lodge at Centerparcs, set in 400 acres of Longford Forest, a quiet escape with a wealth of great long nature walks.

For a more chill experience and total quiet time, pet-friendly Bramblewick House, just 9km from Longford town is situated in Kilnashee, Drumlish. Bramblewick offers glamping-style accommodation with their beautiful Shepherd’s Huts.

Inside a Bramblewick-House hut, an ideal spot for a pet-friendly break.

They are warm, and completely self-contained. Each hut has heating, shower and fully-fitted kitchenette. You and your dog can experience the beauty of the surrounding lakes with visits and walks to Lough Gowna and Annagh Lake. It is a totally peaceful paradise here. For anglers, the maze of lakes around Lough Gowna are popular for trout and coarse fishing.

If you’re in Longford town, be sure to check out the relaxed atmosphere of Torc Café and Food Hall on New Street for delicious homemade food and chocolate.

For things to do in Cavan, leave the dog in the car when you visit this must-see at the Cavan County Museum in Ballyjamesduff. It’s is the World War I Trench Experience. It opened in 2014 and is an outdoor replica WWI trench which functions both as an experience and an education in what life was like in the trenches during World War I. It includes sound and visual, which make the experience incredibly lifelike.

For hiking and walking you and your dog can visit the incredibly beautiful Killykean Forest Park which contains Lough Oughter. It’s just eight km from Cavan town. There are several walking and cycling nature trails which include the Gartanoul shore walk. You can also hire boats and canoes and tell your dog go jump in the lake.

The Cabü by the Lakes log cabins and lodges, not far from Cavan town, bring you right into the heart of marvelous woodlands within the beautiful Killykeen Forest Park.

Highly recommended are the Cabü by the Lakes, beautiful log cabins and lodges. These excellent accommodations are situated and scattered throughout the woods of Killykeen Forest Park. They offer a real retreat back in nature and the ideal getaway from the noise and hassle of city life. Your dog will love life there. And pets are welcome, as long as they are pre-booked.

Finally, after all that exhilarating outside activity and exercise, treat yourself to an amazing dining experience in The Oak Room, 24 Bridge Street, Cavan, where you’ll finish everything on your plate and there will be no doggy bags for Fido back in the log cabin.