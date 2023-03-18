Carl Mullan: I struggled with imposter syndrome every single week on Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ star Carl Mullan has said he struggled with imposter syndrome “every single week” on Dancing with the Stars, but the breakfast broadcaster has seen an amazing transformation in his confidence and his fitness as a result of the hit show.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s final, the Dubliner said taking to the dancefloor has been “a battle” every week due.

“[My dance partner] Emily has had to pick me up and tell me I am good enough to be here.

“There's just this voice in your head going, 'You're not good enough. You're gonna make a show yourself'. Every single week.” Mullen, who co-hosts RTÉ 2fm’s breakfast show with DWTS presenter Doireann Garrihy and former rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan, said his experience on the show has helped him learn how to “silence that voice in [his] head a little bit”.

"It's gotten better as I've gone on and that's how I've grown through this,” he added.

The 33-year-old said he has also seen an amazing transformation in his fitness as a result of his participation in the show.

"The fitness has gone through the roof,” he said.

“I need to really try and stay on top of it now once this finishes... one of the added bonuses to doing a show like this was getting my fitness back on track after a couple of years of, like, becoming a dad and covid and all of those things.

Broadcaster Carl Mullan with dance partner Emily Barker during Dancing With The Stars

“I've been wearing a fitness tracker, and I've noticed, week six when we did the jive, my heart rate was going up to like 180 doing that dance and now, doing the same level of output, it goes up to 150 /160.

“So I can statistically see the fact that my fitness has gotten better.”

Looking ahead to life post-DWTS, the dad of one says he’s looking forward to having a more time to spend with his "little lad” Davey.

“He's at an age now where every week he's changing. He's just over a year and a half now, and every week he's learning new words, he's trying to string sentences together..

“I want to spend as much time as possible with him. So, I'm really looking forward to that and myself and my wife Ash, we're definitely gonna have to get away for a weekend.

“She's been unbelievable during this whole thing, she's been holding down the fort at home with Davey. We're getting work done on our house as well at the moment. She's been the foreman of that whole project.

“We're going away on a holiday at the end of April just to get a bit of sun and relax and chill out and not think about steps,” he said with a laugh.

“That’s the main plan!”

For Mullan, “whatever happens Sunday night,” he insists most of the contestents were just aiming to get to the final.

"Someone's gonna obviously win the thing, but Sunday night is also about celebrating the madness of the last 11 weeks and the friendships that you formed and the work that you put into it.

“I almost guarantee that you're gonna get tears on Sunday night,” he said.

“I have no problem crying.”