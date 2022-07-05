Love Island: 'You know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man' — Jack Keating's famous family 

Jack Keating, the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, is the latest addition to Love Island contestants with famous family members. Following Dani Dyer, Tommy Fury and now, Gemma Owen, the 23-year-old has made his debut in Casa Amor.

The Dublin native entered the Casa Amor villa last week with five other new guys hoping to couple up with one of the girls and return hand-in-hand to the main Love Island villa.

"What's meant for you won't pass you by"

Casa Amor ensures plenty of drama but unfortunately, the time eventually comes to return to the realities of the main villa where contestants will either be coupled-up or dumped from the island.

With that day coming up, here is a look at the latest Irish contestant, Jack Keating and his famous family.

What does Jack do and how has he been getting on in the villa?

While originally from Dublin, Jack said he is currently living in London where he works in social media marketing.

The 23-year-old has already bonded with Gemma Owen over their famous fathers while in Casa Amor. Jack and Gemma, the daughter of English footballer Michael Owen, had a chat about their families, with Jack admitting that he is very family orientated.

Revealing the identity of his father, he said: "He’s a singer… you know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man."

File Photo of Ali Keating, Ronan and Storm Keating, Missy Keating and Jack Keating at the 10th annual Emeralds and Ivy Ball at Supernova in Victoria Embankment Gardens. Picture: David Parry/PA Photos.

Where does Jack come in the Keating clan?

Ronan Keating and his first wife, Yvonne Connolly have three children together including Jack, who is the eldest, as well as 21-year-old Missy and 16-year-old Ali.

Second-eldest, Missy is a singer and actress and appeared on The Voice in 2019 as part of her duet with her friend, Georgia Gaffney. She also appeared on RTÉ's Dancing With the Stars earlier this year.

The Boyzone star also has two children — Coco aged two and Cooper aged five — with Australian fashion designer, Storm Keating, who he married in 2015.

What does Ronan Keating have to say about his Love Island appearance?

As Jack made his Love Island debut, Ronan posted a video from a performance in which he told the audience about his son’s much-anticipated appearance on the reality show.

While performing on tour, he told fans that it was something he has been wanting to share for some time.

“My eldest boy Jackie has been hiding away in Spain for the last couple of weeks, preparing himself for a certain house. If you haven’t been on social media in the last two hours, you won’t know that my boy, Jack is going into Love Island," he said.

“I don’t want you all leaving the gig now to go home and watch it, wait ‘til the end,” he continued.

Ronan Keating and Yvonne with their son Jack after his Confirmation at St Sylvester's Church Malahide in 2012. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins, Dublin

He told the audience that it is “very exciting” but admitted he has been “sh*tting” himself.

“I haven’t been able to share anything with you, but now I can. Can we talk about it please? Because I don’t know how I feel,” he joked.

“I’m very excited for him. He’s going to be amazing, he’s a sweetheart. He has the biggest heart in the world.” The singer finished by saying that he will be watching Jack on Love Island every night.

Missy Keating, Yvonne Connolly and Jack Keating at the launch of the Balmain x H&M collection at their Flagship College Green store. Picture: Kieran Harnett

What does Yvonne Connolly think?

Irish model and TV personality, Yvonne Connolly, has also been showing her support for her son. Ahead of Jack entering the villa, she shared the news with her followers, stating that it had been a difficult secret to keep.

“ Love Island has been providing the entertainment and bringing the drama this season. Just when I thought I can’t take any more excitement my son Jack Keating is heading into Casa Amor tonight,” she said.

However, she has also addressed some of the negative comments that inevitably come with an appearance on such a popular show.

After a teaser was shared of Jack’s entrance, Yvonne thanked people on Instagram for their support and comments which she said were all positive, though she “can’t say the same for other platforms”.

“So many people wishing Jack well and rooting for him. It means so much,” she added.

The proud mother has also revealed who she thought was best suited to her son — Antigoni Buxton, who is another famous offspring, being the daughter of British TV presenter and restauranteur, Tonia Buxton.

However, Antigoni was unfortunately dumped from the island before Jack made his debut.

With fellow Irish contestant Dami already proving to be a fan favourite, here’s hoping we get to see more of Jack.