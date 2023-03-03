Banshees, Western Front, Cailín Ciúin... Where can I watch Oscar-nominated films? 

Edward Berger’s stellar remake of the 1930 classic (and former Best Picture winner) won big at the BAFTAs, including the biggest prize of the night. Can it keep that run going at the Oscars?
Recently became the third highest-grossing film ever, James Cameron’s big-budget effects-laden sequel continues to clean up at the box office. Catch it on the biggest screen possible while you still can.
The Irish phenomenon has created a stir on the awards trail this year and the contingent here at home will be hoping that Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon can repeat their BAFTA successes at the Dolby Theatre.
Austin Butler’s magnificent turn as the King of Rock and Roll might just win him a gold statuette for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In fact, Butler fell so deep into the role that he has been struggling to shake the accent ever since.
Everything Everywhere isn’t your typical Best Picture contender but a deserved contender it is. After recent successes at prestigious Oscar precursors, EEAAO finds itself as the frontrunner for the top prize on Academy Awards night.
Steven Spielberg reflects on his youth and the separation of his parents in The Fabelmans. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle’s display as Spielberg-type Sammy Fabelman proves he is one to watch.
Cate Blanchett could be closing in on her third Academy award, and second for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for Tár. She’s the bookies’ favourite but she’ll have stiff competition in Michelle Yeoh for her powerhouse turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Tom Cruise and co have apparently worked a movie miracle. A legacy sequel released 35 years after the original that isn’t an underwhelming cash grab and is also an Oscar player. Bravo!
Ruben Ostlund’s Palme D’Or winner quickly garnered a reputation as one of the funniest movies of 2022. That humour has helped him to both Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture nominations at this year’s Oscars.
Sarah Polley’s first film since 2012 boasts a cast of some of today’s finest working actresses – not least of which is rising Irish star Jesse Buckley.
The knockout drama from director Colm Bairéad becomes the first Irish language film to be nominated for an Academy Award.
Paul Mescal has a seriously stellar future ahead of him and with this Oscar-nominated performance, it’s easy to see why. His soul-crushing performance as a Scottish father trying to look after his daughter on holiday is easily one of the year’s best.
The short film is favourite to win the Oscar, and not just because of its success at the BAFTAs. Benjamin Cleary’s Irish short film Stutterer won this award at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016.
- If you’re keen on catching these Oscar-nominated gems then you might want to check out the in Cork where they have lined up An Cailin Ciúin, Aftersun, Women Talking and The Banshees of Inisherin.
- Also, the chain is the process of showing every Best Picture nominee from 2022. They will show the Best Picture winner from March 13 to 16.
- The Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12