Banshees, Western Front, Cailín Ciúin... Where can I watch Oscar-nominated films? 

All Quiet on The Western Front (Netflix): Edward Berger’s stellar remake of the 1930 classic (and former Best Picture winner) won big at the BAFTAs, including the biggest prize of the night. Can it keep that run going at the Oscars?

Avatar: The Way of Water (Cinemas): Recently became the third highest-grossing film ever, James Cameron’s big-budget effects-laden sequel continues to clean up at the box office. Catch it on the biggest screen possible while you still can.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Disney+): The Irish phenomenon has created a stir on the awards trail this year and the contingent here at home will be hoping that Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon can repeat their BAFTA successes at the Dolby Theatre.

Austin Butler as Elvis and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

Elvis (Rent/Buy on Sky Store): Austin Butler’s magnificent turn as the King of Rock and Roll might just win him a gold statuette for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In fact, Butler fell so deep into the role that he has been struggling to shake the accent ever since.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Prime Video): Everything Everywhere isn’t your typical Best Picture contender but a deserved contender it is. After recent successes at prestigious Oscar precursors, EEAAO finds itself as the frontrunner for the top prize on Academy Awards night.

Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Fabelmans (Cinemas): Steven Spielberg reflects on his youth and the separation of his parents in The Fabelmans. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle’s display as Spielberg-type Sammy Fabelman proves he is one to watch.

Tár (Peacock): Cate Blanchett could be closing in on her third Academy award, and second for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for Tár. She’s the bookies’ favourite but she’ll have stiff competition in Michelle Yeoh for her powerhouse turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Top Gun: Maverick (Sky Cinema/Paramount+): Tom Cruise and co have apparently worked a movie miracle. A legacy sequel released 35 years after the original that isn’t an underwhelming cash grab and is also an Oscar player. Bravo!

Triangle of Sadness (Prime Video): Ruben Ostlund’s Palme D’Or winner quickly garnered a reputation as one of the funniest movies of 2022. That humour has helped him to both Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture nominations at this year’s Oscars.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Women Talking (Cinemas): Sarah Polley’s first film since 2012 boasts a cast of some of today’s finest working actresses – not least of which is rising Irish star Jesse Buckley.

An Cailín Ciúin (Cinemas): The knockout drama from director Colm Bairéad becomes the first Irish language film to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Aftersun (MUBI): Paul Mescal has a seriously stellar future ahead of him and with this Oscar-nominated performance, it’s easy to see why. His soul-crushing performance as a Scottish father trying to look after his daughter on holiday is easily one of the year’s best.

An Irish Goodbye (Currently not streaming): The short film is favourite to win the Oscar, and not just because of its success at the BAFTAs. Benjamin Cleary’s Irish short film Stutterer won this award at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016.