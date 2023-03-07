Photographer Jenny McCarthy launches her own range of wedding and baby products

McCarthy has photographed some of Ireland’s most high-profile weddings including Suzanne Jackson, Glenda Gilson and Pippa O’Connor
Photographer Jenny McCarthy launches her own range of wedding and baby products

Jenny McCarthy has launched a range of wedding and baby products.

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 10:53
Maeve Lee

Professional photographer Jenny McCarthy knows a thing or two about weddings and babies and now, she has launched her very own range of products.

McCarthy is a wedding photographer and also specialises in baby portraits. She has photographed some of Ireland’s most high-profile weddings including Suzanne Jackson, Glenda Gilson and Pippa O’Connor.

The well-known photographer, who is married to TV personality Martin King, first launched The Wedding Candle two years ago but has since created a range of products available under a new business name — By Jenny McCarthy.

Products include a luxury baby bag, a special wedding umbrella and the Zipzee baby Gro.

McCarthy has been working on wedding and baby portraits for the past 20 years and says that the new products are a direct response to what the industry is missing. 

“The reason I have moved into creating products in the wedding and children’s space is because of the deep knowledge I have gained working over the past 20 years working on wedding and baby portraits; seeing what people want and what the industry is missing," she says.

“I have photographed thousands of new babies in my studio and have always noticed the jam-packed baby bags overflowing with bits and pieces. For a long time, I wanted to release a bag that is both practical and stylish. The Baby Bag by Jenny McCarthy was born."

Alongside The Wedding Candle (€36), a miniature version of the popular gift has been created. The Wedding Candle wedding favour (€190 for 20 candles) can be personalised with names and dates and burn for 10 hours.

Considering the unpredictable Irish weather, the Wedding Umbrella (€60) was designed with brides and grooms in mind and is large enough to cover two people—  including the dress — and is available in both black and white.

Jenny McCarthy at the launch of The Wedding Candle. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jenny McCarthy at the launch of The Wedding Candle. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Moving into baby products, McCarthy has used her knowledge to create a functional, water-resistant luxury baby bag (€150) that has lots of space for both baby’s belongings and anything parents may also need to store.

Meanwhile, the Zipzee Gro (€29) was designed with parents in mind. With zips around the nappy area and the front of the gro, it makes nappy changing much easier. This product is also 100% organic.

McCarthy also plans to launch three new baby products this summer as well as to publish a Wedding Book.

Read More

Penneys to launch free sewing repair classes in stores

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show Chris Rock: I took Will Smith’s slap like Manny Pacquiao
Sharon Horgan: My daughter wants Paul Mescal to beat Colin Farrell at the Oscars Sharon Horgan: My daughter wants Paul Mescal to beat Colin Farrell at the Oscars
Adam King recovering at home after successful surgery at Cork University Hospital Adam King recovering at home after successful surgery at Cork University Hospital
Person: Jenny McCarthy
<p>Colin Farrell ahs spent a lot of time in the are and often brings his children there. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)</p>

Colin Farrell reveals that a town in West Cork is his favourite place in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd