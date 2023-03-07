Photographer Jenny McCarthy launches her own range of wedding and baby products

Professional photographer Jenny McCarthy knows a thing or two about weddings and babies and now, she has launched her very own range of products.

McCarthy is a wedding photographer and also specialises in baby portraits. She has photographed some of Ireland’s most high-profile weddings including Suzanne Jackson, Glenda Gilson and Pippa O’Connor.

The well-known photographer, who is married to TV personality Martin King, first launched The Wedding Candle two years ago but has since created a range of products available under a new business name — By Jenny McCarthy.

Products include a luxury baby bag, a special wedding umbrella and the Zipzee baby Gro.

McCarthy has been working on wedding and baby portraits for the past 20 years and says that the new products are a direct response to what the industry is missing.

“The reason I have moved into creating products in the wedding and children’s space is because of the deep knowledge I have gained working over the past 20 years working on wedding and baby portraits; seeing what people want and what the industry is missing," she says.

“I have photographed thousands of new babies in my studio and have always noticed the jam-packed baby bags overflowing with bits and pieces. For a long time, I wanted to release a bag that is both practical and stylish. The Baby Bag by Jenny McCarthy was born."

Alongside The Wedding Candle (€36), a miniature version of the popular gift has been created. The Wedding Candle wedding favour (€190 for 20 candles) can be personalised with names and dates and burn for 10 hours.

Considering the unpredictable Irish weather, the Wedding Umbrella (€60) was designed with brides and grooms in mind and is large enough to cover two people— including the dress — and is available in both black and white.

Jenny McCarthy at the launch of The Wedding Candle. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Moving into baby products, McCarthy has used her knowledge to create a functional, water-resistant luxury baby bag (€150) that has lots of space for both baby’s belongings and anything parents may also need to store.

Meanwhile, the Zipzee Gro (€29) was designed with parents in mind. With zips around the nappy area and the front of the gro, it makes nappy changing much easier. This product is also 100% organic.

McCarthy also plans to launch three new baby products this summer as well as to publish a Wedding Book.

For more, see www.byjennymccarthy.ie/