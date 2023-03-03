Adam King recovering at home after successful surgery at Cork University Hospital

Everyone’s favoruite aspiring astronaut, Adam King is recovering at home after surgery at Cork’s University Hospital which his father, David King, has described as a “major success”.

The seven-year-old, who was born with a rare brittle bone condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, first stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show back in 2020.

In an update posted to social media David King shared that his son had scheduled surgery on Thursday to get rods replaced in both his legs.

“It was major success and we're delighted to share he's recovering at home,” he said. Thanks so much to everyone.”

David King shared a number of images of Adam smiling in hospital and looking very comfy as he recovered at the family home in East Cork.

He went on to thank the team at Cork University Hospital (CUH) for the “amazing” work they do and urged his followers to support the CUH Charity.

— Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) March 3, 2023

Adam’s touching ‘virtual hug’ on the Late Late Toy Show was exactly what we all need in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and he has continued to spread his positivity. The ‘a hug for you’ message has since appeared on Valentine’s and St Patrick’s Day cards as well as being turned into a sculpture.

David King released a book titled A Hug for You in 2021 which became a number-one bestseller. He went on to release Sir Adam The Brave and the Moody Monsters in 2022.