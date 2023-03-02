Sean-nós agus scéalta: Get into the Seachtain na Gaeilge vibe with these free Cork events

Is é Seachtain na Gaeilge, and if you've not had the chance to dig into your cúpla focal, or explore ár dteanga féin, there are a number of opportunities upcoming around Cork county in the coming days - and they're all free.

On Friday March 3, author Carmel Uí Cheallaigh will visit pupils at Gaelscoil de hÍde in Fermoy to talk about her latest book on Corkonian Anna Haslam, a women’s rights campaigner whose centenary was celebrated in her native Youghal last year.

On Saturday March 4 at 11.30am, storyteller Róisín Murphy will captivate families with Celtic myths and legends in Mitchelstown Library.

With vast experience as a children's storyteller, Róisín has drawn on her love of Irish and experience working in the dramatic arts to put together an exciting mix of stories that will be sure to keep children and adults of all ages enthralled. This bilingual event is suitable for all levels of Irish.

Singer Ceara Conway will be accompanied by Cork cellist Kevin Murphy for a free concert in The Mills Inn, Baile Bhuirne at 8.00pm on Friday March 10.

Songwriting enthusiasts can also join Ceara for a free bilingual workshop the following afternoon at 2.00pm in Leabharlann Bhaile Bhuirne. Participants will learn about Irish and global keening practices, hear examples of Irish and International lament, and learn to sing a lament together.

Celebrations will conclude with Ciorcail Cainte Leabharlann hosting storyteller and singer Dick Beamish in Macroom Library on Thursday March 23 - this special event is open to everyone, and no booking is required.

Full details on Seachtain na Gaeilge are available at www.snag.ie

WAYS TO GET IN TOUCH WITH THE LANGUAGE IN CORK CITY:

Community bookshop and events space Rebel Reads runs a Monday night ciorcal cómhra in association with Gael Taca - for more, email info@rebelreads.ie.

Pop-Up Gaeltacht takes Irish-speaking into one of its natural environments - the pub session - with a monthly night out in the city. Monthly announcements at @popupgaeltacht_corcaigh on Instagram.

A gig this Saturday March 4 at Cork's An Spailpín Fánach features a variety of new music as Gaeilge, including rapper Súil Amháin, and genre-defying outfit Trá Phaidín - proceeds to the Simon Community, tickets available here.

Raidió na Gaeltachta will be broadcasting live from UCC on Friday March 10 at 12pm, to help students launch their Irish-language literary journal 'Breac'.