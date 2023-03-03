Out and About: Where Ryan Tubridy, Kathryn Thomas and more were spotted this week

Irish stars come out to support Adi Roche’s life-saving work in Ukraine

For the first time in three years, Irish stars turned out in force on Friday for ‘Liz and Noel’s Chernobyl Lunch’ at the Intercontinental Hotel to raise vital funds for Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International charity. Hosted by RSA Chairperson, Former Minister of State Liz O’Donnell and businessman Noel Kelly, well-known faces like Dave Fanning, Ryan Tubridy, Kathryn Thomas, Karl Henry, Anna Geary and Dermot Bannon turned up to support.

Don Mescall and Morah Ryan at Liz and Noel's Chernobyl Lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Ali Hewson and Ryan Tubridy at Liz and Noel's Chernobyl Lunch to raise vital funds for Adi Roche's Chernobyl Children International charity. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Kathryn Thomas at Liz and Noel's Chernobyl Lunch to raise vital funds for Adi Roche's Chernobyl Children International charity. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Mary Kennedy at Liz and Noel's Chernobyl Lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Karl Henry and Anna Geary at Liz and Noel's Chernobyl Lunch. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Dermot Bannon and Ryan Tubridy at Liz and Noel’s Chernobyl Lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel to raise vital funds for Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International charity. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sky preview screening of Dublin Narcos

A new three-part Sky Documentaries series tells the story of how drugs changed the fabric of Dublin throughout the 80s and the 90s, which still can be seen to this day. A range of familiar faces showed up to a special preview screening at Dublin's Sugar Club including Nicola Tallant, Katja Mia, Fionnuala Moran, Paddy Smyth and more.

Above: Anna Clifford at the Sky Documentaries preview screening of Dublin Narcos. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Paddy Smyth at the Sky Documentaries preview screening of Dublin Narcos. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Lawson Mpame at the Sky Documentaries preview screening of Dublin Narcos. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Nicola Tallant at the Sky Documentaries preview screening of Dublin Narcos. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Fionnuala Moran and Rebel Phoenix at the Sky Documentaries preview screening of Dublin Narcos. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Virgin Media Discovers at the Dublin International Film Festival 2023

It was all smiles at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin last week as young and upcoming actors took to the red carpet for Virgin Media Discovers at the Dublin International Film Festival 2023. Some of the films that premiered included Unhinged and Good Chips whose stars Emer O'Neill, Ali Hardiman, Zac Murra, Elly Murray and more were in attendance.

Above: Brigid Leahy-Writer/Producer (second from the right) with cast members from the film Good Chips which had its world premiere as part of Virgin Media Discovers at the Dublin International Film Festival 2023 at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Emer O'Neill from the film Unhinged which screened as part of Virgin Media Discovers Short Films at the Dublin International Film Festival 2023 at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Actors Colman Hayes and Shane Robinson from the film Unhinged which screened as part of Virgin Media Discovers Short Films at the Dublin International Film Festival 2023 at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin over the weekend. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Actress Ali Hardiman from the film Unhinged which screened as part of Virgin Media Discovers Short Films at the Dublin International Film Festival 2023. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Above: Actors Zac Murray and Elly Murray from the film Good Chips. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Aoife McNamara wrap party at Kildare Village

Irish sustainable womenswear brand Aoife McNamara celebrated the final weekend of its Kildare Village pop-up store on Sunday. Influencers, industry insiders and brand fans alike joined founder, Adare fashion-designer Aoife McNamara for a Wrap Party with a runway, live music from DJ Rosa Parozci and a Q&A with special guest, Aoibhín Garrihy, actress, author and BEO founder.

Above: Aoibhín Garrihy and Aoife McNamara at the Aoife wrap party at Kildare Village. Picture: Katie Boner

Above L-R: Sinead Gannon, Johanna Dooley, Aoife Mc Namara, Kara O'Sullivan and Robyn Trout at the Aoife Mc Namara Kildare Village wrap party. Picture: Katie Boner

Above: Kelly Hanley and Siobhan Hanley at the Aoife wrap party at Kildare Village. Picture: Katie Boner

CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards 2023

Local businesses came together for this year's Cork Business Association (CBA) Business of the Year Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Trgion Hotel Group took the prize for the Best Large Company on the night while Roughty Foodie in The English Market won SME Business of the Year. Other winners included Tim Mulcahy and family from the Chicken Inn in the English Market for Best Family Business, SOMA Coffee Company for Best Cork Cafe and RARE from the Blue Haven, Kinsale who picked up the prize for Best Cork Restaurant.

Above: Back row, from left: Kevin Herlihy, CBA President; Aaron Mansworth, MD, Trigon Hotels and John Cleary, JCD Group, award sponsor. Front, from left: Peter Loughnane, Eoghan Murphy, Carmel Lonergan and Roger Russell, all Trigon Hotels. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Above: CBA President, Kevin Herlihy with Mary and Micheál Martin (Tánaiste) and Claire Nash at the 2023 CBA (Cork Business Association) President's Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Above: Best SME award went to Roughty Foodie. Margo Murphy accepted the award from Keith Lowther of Peninsula. Also included are Dr John Sheehan, Deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork; Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Finance, Michael Grath with staff from the Roughty Foodie. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Above: Carmel Lonergan, Trigon Hotels with Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath and his wife Sarah at the 2023 CBA (Cork Business Association) President's Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Above: CBA president Kevin and Julie Herlihy at the CBA Cork Business of the year awards. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

BrewDog Cork launches Black Heart Stout

BrewDog Cork launched its latest offering — the band-new Black Heart Stout — at its Cork bar on Washington Street on Thursday night. The new drink is described as a "no-nonsense, Irish style, classic stout". On the night of the launch, guests, which included local businesses, influencers and other well-known faces, were treated to a taste of the new Black Heart Stout.

Above: (L-R) Influencers Alex Beattie, Wiktoria Ryczko, Olu Onasanya and Caroline O'Mahony enjoy the fun at the launch of BrewDog Black Heart Stout last night at BrewDog Cork. Picture: Peter Pietrzak

Influencers Dev Skehan and Robyn Courtney enjoy the launch of BrewDog Black Heart Stout, a 21st Century Stout, last night at BrewDog Cork

Above: Influencers Dev Skehan and Robyn Courtney enjoy the launch of BrewDog Black Heart Stout, a 21st Century Stout, at BrewDog Cork. Picture: Peter Pietrzak

Above: Cillian and Chris O’Keeffe, Ruby Reese with Ruby the dog enjoying the launch of BrewDog's Black Heart Stout at BrewDog Cork. Picture: Peter Pietrzak

Above: (L-R) Mark Hopkins, Hopkins Communications, Gordon Buchanan, BrewDog, Kate Barry, Barry and Fitzwilliam, Michael Barry, Barry and Fitzwilliam, and Rory Barry, Barry and Fitzwilliam enjoy the launch of BrewDog Black Heart Stout. Picture: Peter Pietrzak