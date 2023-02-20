Baftas: Paul Mescal's parents, Barry Keoghan's son — a family affair at star-studded event 

It was a family affair for the Irish at this year's Bafta ceremony, with some of our favourite stars sharing the limelight with their parents and their children at one of the film industries biggest nights of the year.
Paul Mescal, the Kildare man who was nominated in the Lead Actor category for his powerful portrayal of a father experiencing mental health difficulties in Aftersun, brought his parents to the ceremony.
His mother Dearbhla, a Garda officer, and dad Paul, a school teacher who acted semi-professionally, were suited and booted for the red carpet on Sunday.
Dearbhla, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for a type of bone marrow cancer, stunned in a Gucci cream silk suit and olive green blouse, while Paul wore a classic black tux.
Prior to the event, Paul's mam shared on her Instagram stories that she was feeling "nervous, excited, joyous, happy".
"I’m not actually too sure what else, all the other emotions but we’re in good form," she shared.
Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan posted some adorable snaps of his baby son Brando alongside 'Uncle Col' aka Colin Farrell.
Barry welcomed baby Brandon last August with girlfriend, Alyson Kierans.
The Dubliner picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role inon the night, which he dedicated to his son, his mother, and the children from his hometown.
"This is for my son as well, Brando," he said.
"For my mother, and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area where I came from. This is for you."