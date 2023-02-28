David Beckham celebrates son Cruz's 18th birthday in Dublin

David Beckham was in Dublin on Monday to celebrate his youngest son's 18th birthday.

As part of the birthday celebrations, the former England midfielder shared a pint with his son Cruz in one of Dublin’s oldest pubs, Long Hall on South Great George’s Street.

The pair also paid a visit to the Guinness Storehouse, with Cruz sharing a photo of his pint of Guinness with his picture on the head on his Instagram.

Cruz Beckham in the Guiness Storehouse. Picture: @cruzbeckham / Instagram

Posting some photos from the quick 24hr visit on Instagram, Beckham Sr posted "God I’ve missed Dublin".

"Can’t beat a good Irish pub and the people," he said, followed by greeen, white and orange heart emojis.

The third child of David, 47, and Victoria Beckham, 48, shared his dad's photos with the caption "24hrs in Dublin".

Cruz and David Beckham in Dublin. Picture: @davidbeckham / Instagram

Cruz turned 18 on February 20.

On the day, his dad posted on Instagram: “Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy. To the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart. We are so proud of you, and we love you so much Cruzie.”

Earlier this week, mum Victoria shared a photo of her sharing a lavish meal with her son with the caption, "We can never celebrate you turning 18 enough! We love you so much."