David Beckham celebrates son Cruz's 18th birthday in Dublin

'God I've missed Dublin,' the soccer legend wrote 
David Beckham celebrates son Cruz's 18th birthday in Dublin

Cruz and David Beckham in Dublin. Picture: @davidbeckham / Instagram

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 11:48
Nicole Glennon

David Beckham was in Dublin on Monday to celebrate his youngest son's 18th birthday. 

As part of the birthday celebrations, the former England midfielder shared a pint with his son Cruz in one of Dublin’s oldest pubs, Long Hall on South Great George’s Street.

The pair also paid a visit to the Guinness Storehouse, with Cruz sharing a photo of his pint of Guinness with his picture on the head on his Instagram.

Cruz Beckham in the Guiness Storehouse. Picture: @cruzbeckham / Instagram
Cruz Beckham in the Guiness Storehouse. Picture: @cruzbeckham / Instagram

Posting some photos from the quick 24hr visit on Instagram, Beckham Sr posted "God I’ve missed Dublin". 

"Can’t beat a good Irish pub and the people," he said, followed by greeen, white and orange heart emojis.

The third child of David, 47, and Victoria Beckham, 48, shared his dad's photos with the caption "24hrs in Dublin".

Cruz and David Beckham in Dublin. Picture: @davidbeckham / Instagram
Cruz and David Beckham in Dublin. Picture: @davidbeckham / Instagram

Cruz turned 18 on February 20.

On the day, his dad posted on Instagram: “Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy. To the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart. We are so proud of you, and we love you so much Cruzie.”

Earlier this week, mum Victoria shared a photo of her sharing a lavish meal with her son with the caption, "We can never celebrate you turning 18 enough! We love you so much."

Read More

Nell Mescal: It's frustrating when people say, ‘You’re here because of your brother' 

More in this section

Alison Spittle reveals she will play a pregnant character on Eastenders in social media prank Alison Spittle reveals she will play a pregnant character on Eastenders in social media prank
Syrian native who made Clonakilty her home raises €1.9K for earthquake victims  Syrian native who made Clonakilty her home raises €1.9K for earthquake victims 
Samaritans Ireland impact report 2021 Charlie Bird: My health has taken a turn for the worse — but charity work is keeping me alive 
<p>Saoírse Ruane recording </p>

Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane records cover of Fight Song with Bressie

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd