Bláthnaid Treacy feeling 'so lucky' as she announces she is pregnant with first child

RTÉ presenter Bláthnaid Treacy has announced that she is pregnant with her first child and is due to give birth this summer.
The Bray native shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers alongside a picture of her cradling her bump. The TV and radio presenter revealed that she is currently 20 weeks pregnant and she and her husband will welcome their "little lady" later this year.
“We can't wait to meet you. Our little lady arrives this summer,” she wrote on Instagram. “Feeling so lucky and grateful," she added.
Friends rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple with podcaster Georgie Crawford describing the news as "amazing".
"Omg!!!! Amazing! Congratulations Blathnaid," she said.
Amy Huberman, Bonnie Ryan and Maia Dunphy were among those who wished the couple well.
"NO WAY!!!’ What brilliant news!," wrote Dunphy.
Treacy and her husband, jazz musician Charlie Moon tied the knot in Wicklow in 2019 after getting engaged in Mexico in 2018.
The pair have been together since they were in their late teens after being introduced by a friend.