Bláthnaid Treacy on love, pregnancy and how she deals with negative thoughts

Valentine’s Day might be behind us, but TV and radio star Bláthnaid Treacy is still feeling the love.

The 34-year-old recently shared the news that she is expecting her first baby with husband Charlie Moon this summer, and says the couple plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a week or so with a meal in one of her favourite restaurants in Stoneybatter.

“Grano,” she gushes over the phone, “have you been? You need to go!"

The Bray broadcaster met her jazz musician husband when she was 19, so it’s safe to assume she might have a few tips on how to keep love alive day-to-day.

"I think it's about just doing nice things for each other, making each other's lives a little bit easier.

“You put on the dinner. You put out the bins so they don't have to. I know it doesn't sound very romantic to bring out the bins but it's one less thing that they have to do.

“Life can be tough, if something is done for you, it lifts a bit of the burden.”

Bláthnaid Treacy is pregnant with her first child. Picture: @blathnaidt

If you’ve seen Bláthnaid on any one of the TV shows she’s done lately - RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week and Celebrity Fittest Families come to mind – you'll know there’s a lot of grit and determination behind the sunny, easy-going air she brings to her Chart Show on 2FM and reporting gig with Today.

“Sometimes I can get into a negative headspace,” she admits, “a negative train of thought, and I have to say to myself, 'hang on, stop, be sound'.

“That's something I'm very conscious of," she says.

“If I hear my inner thoughts getting a little bit negative, I always try to put in a full stop.”

At 21 weeks, Bláthnaid says right now she's just focused on "minding herself" and enjoying a "slower pace" of life before her little girl arrives.

"I’ve noticed I am even walking slower," she says.

"I am just taking care of myself and enjoying every minute of it."

Bláthnaid Treacy helped launch Tesco's The 25 Years Community Fund which will see four community projects receive €25,000 each in funding to realise a once-off product. Closing date for applications February 26. See tescoireland.ie

How do you keep fit?

I definitely have slowed down [since I got pregnant]. I was doing a helluva lot more in the gym in the lead up to Ultimate Hell Week and Celebrity Fittest Families... I got pregnant pretty soon after we filmed Celebrity Fittest Families back in September, and then I started to take it easy. Fitness for me now is lovely walks. I am going to start pregnancy Pilates and pregnancy yoga soon too, to help my body prepare for this whole new adventure.

Bláthnaid Treacy on Ultimate Hell Week Picture: Miki Barlok

Do you have a morning routine?

My schedule changes all the time. If I've got TV stuff, I'm up early, showered hair and makeup. But, if it's just me and the dog for the day, I love just throwing on the radio, doing my skincare routine, having a bowl of porridge, and then I might go for a coffee, and bring Mabel for a walk in the park.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I love salads. Charlie would be healthier than I would be, he goes to the gym pretty much every day, so if we're making dinner, we eat healthily. We'd have salmon or chicken and a salad with some potatoes.

At the moment, I am trying to eat little and often, and squeeze in healthy snacks, but I am not being too hard on myself. I am growing another person, so I am just listening to my body and if I am hungry, I’ll eat, if I am tired I’ll sleep, I am not putting any stress on myself.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate, 100%. I could easily eat an entire packet of Jaffa Cakes all by myself in one sitting... but I think that comes from growing up in a really busy house, you only ever get one or two of anything, so I've developed a little greedy habit when I have something to myself.

What keeps you awake at night?

Doesn’t everyone have a racing mind? I had a dream last night that I was late for my radio show, I have that dream often.

Who is your sporting hero?

I wouldn't be the sportiest person but being from Bray, I have to say Katie Taylor is the biggest legend of all time. She's a class act.

What is your favourite smell?

Lavender and lemongrass.

What traits do you least like in others?

I don't like Irish begrudgery. We're divils for the aul sly comment, aren't we? I don't like that.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

Mark Ellwood was my personal trainer when I was getting ready for Hell Week, and he said: "just do what you can and slowly, incrementally, increase things".

It's all about balance and moderation. You can't push yourself too far. You don't have to go to extremes, you can do things slowly but surely and that's actually the best way to do it.

Also, don't get into fitness to look a certain way, get into fitness to feel a certain way.