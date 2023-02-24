Charlie Bird: My health has taken a turn for the worse — but charity work is keeping me alive 

The broadcaster has shared his plans for the anniversary of Climb with Charlie 
Charlie Bird: My health has taken a turn for the worse — but charity work is keeping me alive 

Charlie Bird. Picture: Brian Lawless

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 11:24
Nicole Glennon

Charlie Bird says his health has "taken a turn for the worse" in the past week, but his charity work is helping him "to stay alive". 

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) towards the end of 2021, shared the update on Twitter today as he announced his plans for the first anniversary of his Climb with Charlie event.  

Last April, the 73-year-old climbed Croagh Patrick in Mayo along with famous friends and raised nore than €3.5m for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association in the process. 

This year, the journalist has asked everyone to light a candle on the first weekend in April

"Firstly in memory of Vicky Phelan," he said. The CervicalCheck campaigner, who died in November of last year, was a close friend of Bird's and supported his campaign last year. 

"For everyone with a terminal illness and for everyone in a dark place," he continued.

"Also for all our frontline workers who are so dedicated to helping everyone. And finally, for the people of Ukraine."

Pieta, the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association, and Samaritans are all going to help Bird "promote" his event, but he said he would "love if other organisations also came on board to extend the hand of friendship".

"I just want us all to show solidarity. For as long as I can, I want to keep fighting to help people — doing this is helping me to stay alive," he said.

