Charlie Bird: My health has taken a turn for the worse — but charity work is keeping me alive 

Charlie Bird says his health has "taken a turn for the worse" in the past week, but his charity work is helping him "to stay alive".

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) towards the end of 2021, shared the update on Twitter today as he announced his plans for the first anniversary of his Climb with Charlie event.

Last April, the 73-year-old climbed Croagh Patrick in Mayo along with famous friends and raised nore than €3.5m for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association in the process.

I already have great support from all over the country to lighting a candle on anniversary of climbwithcharlie. But really would love more charities and organisations to support the idea. My own health has got much worse but while I can I want to extend the hand of friendship. pic.twitter.com/l7UNKiRfYy — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) February 24, 2023

This year, the journalist has asked everyone to light a candle on the first weekend in April

"Firstly in memory of Vicky Phelan," he said. The CervicalCheck campaigner, who died in November of last year, was a close friend of Bird's and supported his campaign last year.

"For everyone with a terminal illness and for everyone in a dark place," he continued.

"Also for all our frontline workers who are so dedicated to helping everyone. And finally, for the people of Ukraine."

Pieta, the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association, and Samaritans are all going to help Bird "promote" his event, but he said he would "love if other organisations also came on board to extend the hand of friendship".

"I just want us all to show solidarity. For as long as I can, I want to keep fighting to help people — doing this is helping me to stay alive," he said.