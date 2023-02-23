Jess Redden and Rob Kearney expecting first child

The couple, who tied the knot in Christmas 2021, are expecting their first child

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 22:00
Nicole Glennon

Jess Redden has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The pharmacist and influencer shared the news on her Instagram today, complete with photos of husband rugby star Rob Kearney with his hands cupping her baby bump.

She captioned the photos "we've been praying for you".

Jess Redden has announced she is pregnant. Picture: @jessredden1 / Instagram
Jess Redden has announced she is pregnant. Picture: @jessredden1 / Instagram

The couple tied the knot in Christmas 2021 at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The former model has been innundated with well-wishes from famous friends including Pippa O'Connor-Ormond, Suzanne Jackson, Greg O'Shea and Brian Dowling.

