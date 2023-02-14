Jane Seymour enjoys sing-song in Killarney during trip around Ireland

Award-winning actress Jane Seymour is making the most of her time in Ireland by touring across the country and ticking a number of items off her bucket list.

Most recently, the Wild Harry star enjoyed a stop-off in the Kingdom for a sing-song while making her way around the Emerald Isle.

The English actress, who is best known for her appearance in the 1973 James Bond film Live and Let Die, is spending her birthday in Ireland with trips to Clare, Limerick and Kerry already under her belt.

Last week, Seymour, who turns 72 on Wednesday, visited Adare Manor amid a rare “beautiful sunny day”. But most recently, the A-list star paid a visit to the town of Killarney after a recommendation from Irish actress, Amy Huberman.

Seymour, who is currently filming for Harry Wild, stayed in the Randles Hotel in the Kerry town and enjoyed an evening meal in Hilliards where she sang a song with local pianist and primary school teacher, Noel O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan said the star and her partner came into the restaurant for a meal on Friday and when she had finished eating, Seymour came over to him to say hello.

“She was telling me about her sons, one plays from sheet music, and the other plays by ear, and she was just very down to earth. We just started chatting about how she was down in Dingle the day before, she was in Killarney, [and] she was heading to Kenmare,” he said.

Jane Seymour and Noel O'Sullivan. Picture: @janeseymour

“It was like having a conversation with anyone. She was lovely.”

When Seymour asked him to play something, O’Sullivan said he thought he'd better sing a song for her too and opted for John Lennon’s Imagine, which she said she loves.

“We started singing away and so I forgot all the lyrics of course, but I'm not a singer, I'm a piano player. So, we muddled through it together and it was just a lovely memory to have — singing a song with Jane Seymour.”

After Seymour posted the video of the pair singing to her own Instagram account, O’Sullivan said people couldn’t believe it.

“She was so nice. So down to earth and I said to her 'you know the Irish, we really love you'. I said 'you’re down to earth and you also kind of have that Irish kind of vibe about you' so, she was very happy to hear that.”

In the video shared with her 281k Instagram followers, the English actress said she “loved” singing with O’Sullivan and getting to know him.

“Today I encourage you to say YES to new experiences outside of your routines, you never know what wonderful moments are just around the corner!” she wrote.

In another post, she spoke about trying her hand at falconry which she said she has always wanted to do. This was followed by a horse and carriage ride in Killarney.