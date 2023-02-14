This Valentine’s Day it really is all about the roses as presenter and Kerry man Daithí Ó Sé launches the search for the 2023 Rose of Tralee.

This year’s Rose of Tralee Festival will take place from August 18 with more than 100,000 people expected to join in on the fun in the Kerry town across the five-day long festival.

Over the coming months, Rose of Tralee Regional Selections will take place in towns and cities across the country and the globe. Every Rose that is selected to represent her county, city or country will take part in a nationwide Rose Tour, showcasing attractions and communities before heading to Tralee for the festival.

Rose Escorts Candidates will be invited for an interview in April, with the successful gentlemen taking part in the famous team-building Boot Camp in June where they will enjoy some of Kerry’s most stunning locations and attractions. Pictures: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Last year, Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy was named the 2022 Rose of Tralee. Ahead of the launch of the search, Duffy returned to the Kingdom, receiving a warm welcome from the 2022 Kerry Rose, Éadaein O’Connell, Daithí Ó Sé and Rose Escort of the Year Shane McHugh.

The official launch took place by the Rose of Tralee Statue by the Rose Garden in Tralee Town Park, County Kerry. The statue is a tribute to the original Rose of Tralee, Mary O'Connor.

Speaking at the launch, the 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy said: "I have so many special memories here in Tralee and it has become a home away from home for me. The one thing I can say to any young woman interested is ‘go for it and apply!’.

“The Rose of Tralee International Festival has truly been the most incredible experience so far and it's a brilliant opportunity to connect with other women and represent your community on a national stage.

"I am so grateful for all the lifelong friends and memories I have made on this journey. I wouldn’t change a thing."

Applications are now open at www.roseoftralee.ie. Pictures: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Daithí Ó Sé encouraged those interested in becoming the next Rose of Tralee to apply.

“We're going to have so much fun back here in Tralee in August. The streets are going to be full - full of colour, full of people and full of craic! I hope to see everyone there," he added.

If you think you’d like to take part and become a Rose or Rose Escort, visit www.roseoftralee.ie for more information.