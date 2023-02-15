Consumer Corner: Seven ways social media can help you save money

Social media has evolved from a place for sharing pictures of summer holidays or a new cat. These days the various platforms are a force to be reckoned with for businesses, charities, and sports clubs.

In addition to getting information that GAA training is cancelled from your Whatsapp group, you can make social media work for you by finding ways to save some money.

Things will be tight this year, that’s for sure. A survey from Irish money guide, moneysherpa.ie, found that 45% of people have low confidence in the economy in the next six months and a third said they cut their spending in the last six months.

Also, 30% of people said they are shopping around for better deals and 11% are buying in bulk to get better discounts. The stats don’t lie and we need to find ways we can save where we can.

Here are seven tips for using social media to save money.

Whatsapp voucher groups

Ever get a text from someone asking you if you have a spare voucher for Dunnes Stores? I’m sure there are many people often in similar situations so why not take it upon yourself to set up your own Whatsapp group and pack it with family and friends who use grocery shopping vouchers for the likes of Dunnes Stores and SuperValu.

You could keep the group to voucher sharing only so that you always know where to go in times of need of a €10 off €50 voucher. There is also a very active group on Facebook that allows for the sharing of Dunnes Stores vouchers and it is worth signing up to as you’d never know when you might be in need of one.

Holiday savers on Facebook

Thinking of going camping in the south of France or a day trip to Lapland? There’s a Facebook page for that.

There are dedicated Facebook pages for just about every holiday destination you can imagine. Many pages or groups will request you fill in a few questions before being admitted but they can be well worth joining if you are planning a trip to somewhere like Eurodisney.

The page will be packed with tips from those who have been there and done that, and there’s nothing like first-hand information to ease your mind before booking a trip. Many of the pages also have deals that you can book and these can save you the hassle of searching yourself.

Find work on Facebook

Who doesn’t love a little side hustle? The survey from moneysherpa.ie found that a quarter of people are now working longer hours to increase their earnings.

In addition, more people are seeking to top up their incomes with a little bit extra. Facebook is a great place for finding a “handy number” like a dog walking job or some once-off work in your area of expertise.

Have a search based on what your do or your talents and you never know when someone might be in need of your services.

School groups

Any parent with children in school will be very familiar with the class Whatsapp group. Love them or hate them, they are a great platform for finding your child’s lost jumper or what page the maths homework is on.

However, you can set up other Whatsapp groups to help you save on childcare and share drop-offs and pick-ups where you can with other parents. By sharing the load, it would mean that you can cut down on the cost of childminding.

Money-saving experts on Instagram

Santis O'Garro

You know that five minutes you said you’d pop on Instagram to have a quick browse before cleaning the kitchen? Still finding yourself there 40 minutes later with nothing to show for it?

Well, there are plenty of money-saving experts on Instagram that you could follow and they will pop up inbetween Vogue’s holiday trip and Lisa Jordan’s Penneys haul. By doing so, you might learn a thing or two about saving money.

There are some really great money saving experts out there like Santis O’Garro, AKA @thecaribbeandub; or IrishBudgetingMammy; or Kel Galavan, AKA @mrssmartmoneyhq.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook has its own buy-and-sell section where you can search for items that you might need and many are being given away for free. What is great about Facebook Marketplace is that you can search for items based on location, meaning that if someone close by is selling a baby highchair you can pick it up easily.

It is also a great place for selling items and making a bit of extra money in the process.

Tiktok for dummies

If like many people of a certain generation you have heard about Tiktok but have yet to take the plunge into the unknown then it might be time to give it a try.

There are so many accounts on Tiktok such as meals on budget or saving money from clothes to makeup. Once you search along these lines, Tiktok will tailor your feed with money saving accounts that could be very useful.