Reggie from the Blackrock Road is moving on up. The character, created by humorist and writer Pat Fitzpatrick, is looking beyond the sunlight uplands of Cork City’s most desirable suburbs. He wants to be a big cheese, not just at his local farmer’s market but across Ireland, and potentially beyond.
- Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing runs at the Everyman, Cork, March 8-19.
1. Never pass an art gallery. Make sure to pop in and buy a T-shirt saying ‘I was at this art gallery’. There’s no need to look at the art, unless it’s roasting outside and you fancy a spot of free air-conditioning.
2. What do you wear on your holidays in Lanzarote? A disguise — it’s all over if you’re spotted in the Canaries. (Or so I’m told — it’s not like I’ve ever been there.)
3. There is no X in espresso. Calling it expresso is a bit Glounthaune.
4. Not everyone can afford to go to a fee-paying school. (Thank God.) However, most of ye can afford to buy a Pres or Christians scarf and wear it in your Tinder profile. You might nab a date with a woman from the Blackrock Road. She’ll be disappointed when she finds out you only live in Frankfield, but she might have fallen for you by then. (Although I doubt it.)
5. You are invited to a party on a yacht. (Imagine!) Don’t ask anyone what they do — they’ll just assume you’re working undercover for Revenue. Don’t panic if someone asks what kind of a yacht you own — just tell them that sailing is gone very common, they’ve plumbers in Kinsale yacht club, so you’ve taken up kite surfing instead.