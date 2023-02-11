Pat Fitzpatrick on Ireland's class system and how Reggie is climbing the Irish social ladder

Reggie from the Blackrock Road is moving on up. The character, created by humorist and writer Pat Fitzpatrick, is looking beyond the sunlight uplands of Cork City’s most desirable suburbs. He wants to be a big cheese, not just at his local farmer’s market but across Ireland, and potentially beyond.

“You can’t drop the fact he’s from Cork,” says Fitzpatrick, who created Reggie while writing his Ask Audrey agony column for The Irish Examiner. “Cork people don’t tend to drop the fact they’re from Cork. They drag it into everything, no matter where they go”.

He’s bringing Reggie back to the Everyman in Cork this March for a new show: Reggie’s Guide To Social Climbing. Following the success of last year’s An Evening with Reggie at the same venue, it is sure to be a hometown hit. However, Fitzpatrick hopes to ultimately introduce his well-heeled and jovially elitist alter-ego to a wider audience — for Reggie to share his tips on vertical mobility in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, and elsewhere.

“Reggie’s world is Cork. But you have to be more mindful that people sitting out there have to get what he’s talking about,” he says. “Jokes in the last show would have worked because the people in the audience live in the area I was referring to. I can’t do that if I want to bring the show to Dublin. I can see from people contacting me and from analytics that there is an audience in Dublin. The show is a guide to social climbing. It’s about class and its social signifiers in Ireland.”

One of the myths he’s keen to dispel is that Ireland doesn’t have a class system. Or that it is confined to Dublin — as many Dubliners will insist.

“We’re the only country in the world that has the year of the car on the registration,” says Fitzpatrick. “I mean; short of putting an LED display with your current net worth. We’re nouveau riche, most of us. There’s fun in that. This is Reggie trying to teach the nouveau riche, whom he looks down on.”

Class in Ireland manifests in a myriad of ways, he continues.

“Of course there’s class. Anyone who grew up in a country town will tell you about class. There wasn’t an aristocracy. You had a class structure in the town and everyone knew about it.”

He mentions a relative by marriage who was a doctor in the village of Kilfinane in Limerick. “He had a parking spot outside Mass,” says Fitzpatrick. “There was a doctor’s space outside 12 o’clock Mass. Nobody else parked there.”

Reggie has had a following for many years, a character that began in ‘Ask Audrey’, his “agony aunt” column every Friday in The Irish Examiner. But he went international last summer when Fitzpatrick posted a series of Youtube videos in which Reggie addressed the UK’s blink-and-she’s-gone Prime Minster, Liz Truss.

He took umbrage with her inability/unwillingness to correctly pronounce Taoiseach (the best she could manage “tea-sock”). Delivered in Reggie’s silky, deadpan style the videos captured the general irritation many felt at Truss’s exceptionalism and laziness.

“It brought a whole new audience,” says Fitzpatrick. “I find Britain much more interesting than Ireland. It’s dafter. There’s a real class system. It’s much more antagonistic. The Royal Family — it’s all bigger and easier to make fun of. When she said ‘tea-sock’, I thought she was being wilfully [disrespectful]. I was slightly angry that she was denigrating [the office]. In fact, I don’t think she does anything wilfully. I don’t think she meant it as an insult.”

Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former spin doctor, championed one of the Truss skits on social media. “He retweeted the one I did about putting a statue up for her as a republican hero. That brought a lot of Scottish nationalists and Sinn Féin and Welsh [separatists]. And then remainers, if you want to call them that.”

Fitzpatrick is in his 50s and has taken the long way around to a career in comedy. He grew up outside Kinsale, attended Presentation College and then UCC, where he was a member of the philisoph debating society.

Later, he moved to Dublin and worked in IT. In his spare time, he dabbled in journalism. But it took Ask Audrey, and then Reggie, for his career to really take off. One factor in Reggie’s success, he feels, was the pandemic. At home with nothing to do, people turned to social media. And there was Reggie, waiting to be discovered.

“The first day, the Twitter handle had maybe 1,000 followers. And then suddenly he’s acquired 1,000 followers a day,” says Fitzpatrick who occasionally refers to Reggie in the third person — as if he were a dear acquaintance rather than a figment of his imagination.

“It was a moment of time. It was Covid. It was a thing people shared on Whatsapp. You had a lot of Whatsapp groups.

“For instance, you had a lot of GAA teams. Suddenly they weren’t meeting any more. They were sharing bad Covid news. This became a lighthearted thing to do. That was key; it was a technology thing. You keep going then. I never had a big plan for it. Even now, I’m not sure I have a plan for it. It has kind of evolved. What I want to do is evolve him since the last show. I’ve tried to make it as generic and Irish as possible — rather than references to the Glasheen Road and stuff.”

Reggie was of course initially a Cork success story. The character is a manifestation of a certain kind of old-school Cork snobbery. He lives in an upper-middle-class suburb, and is disdainful of those from the Northside — and even more so of anyone from a commuter town. Lowest of all on the social ladder, as he sees it, are those unlucky enough to hail from the far-flung provinces of Kerry, Tipperary, or Limerick.

Fitzpatrick feels that Reggie initially went for easy targets. Now he believes he has taken that aspect of the character as far as possible. He is uncomfortable referring to Northsiders as “Norries” for instance.

Not that those attitudes don’t exist. But he would rather Reggie appeal to a wider audience. Besides, the old class structures of Cork have broken down. Long gone are the days when the rich would frequent the “RCYC” in Crosshaven. Or, to quote the old joke, declare, “my son, the engineer, is drowning”. The theme of the Everyman production is social climbing. But that isn’t what it used to be.

“The thing about Reggie is he’s canny enough. He doesn’t talk about golf or sailing anymore. There’s a whole section about cycling in the new show — about “posh” cycling. You have to relate to people. The Montenotte crowd — you can’t keep doing that anymore.”

Reggie crept on him to an extent. “I graduated around 1990. I lived in Dublin in the 1990s. What struck me most about Dublin, coming from Cork, was the class system there. You really had no contact [with other kinds of people]. If you lived in south county Dublin, you never met anyone from another class. In Cork it’s different, with GAA, the fact there are fewer private schools. There was more — I don’t know if it’s social mobility — but more social contact.”

He’s always dreamed of being a writer. Gradually, he edged out of IT. “I’d wanted to write. I got going in the Sunday Independent — I knew Brendan O’Connor, and then in 2008 I made the leap, I gave up IT. And I’ve been doing cultural reviews and feature pieces. Reggie has then taken it in a different direction. It grew out of Ask Audrey. Reggie was a minor character. I always had him in my head as the character I ‘got’ the most.”

In bringing Reggie to the stage, he drew in part on his time debating at UCC. “I feel guilty almost admitting it. It was such a self-important thing to do, looking back to it. I really missed that when it ended. I knew I could stand in front of a crowd. I never thought it would happen.”

"You can’t just have him as a snob. There has to be more to him than that.” Picture: Miki Barlok

And now, after Liz Truss and the Everyman, he hopes to take Reggie into the wider world.

“You’re aware you have to stop doing jokes about Northsiders. For a number of reasons. I was sick of them anyway. And they were dodgy: They were veering into something I didn’t want to be going,” he says.

“So now hopefully the Royal family will pull another stunt. I think they will. They are determined to stay in the news. That has changed the material — it is a bit more referring to Britain. It’s less about Reggie being a snob and more about him being this character. Which I want him to be as well. You can’t just have him as a snob. There has to be more to him than that.”

Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing runs at the Everyman, Cork, March 8-19.

Reggie’s guide to social climbing

1. Never pass an art gallery. Make sure to pop in and buy a T-shirt saying ‘I was at this art gallery’. There’s no need to look at the art, unless it’s roasting outside and you fancy a spot of free air-conditioning.

2. What do you wear on your holidays in Lanzarote? A disguise — it’s all over if you’re spotted in the Canaries. (Or so I’m told — it’s not like I’ve ever been there.)

3. There is no X in espresso. Calling it expresso is a bit Glounthaune.

4. Not everyone can afford to go to a fee-paying school. (Thank God.) However, most of ye can afford to buy a Pres or Christians scarf and wear it in your Tinder profile. You might nab a date with a woman from the Blackrock Road. She’ll be disappointed when she finds out you only live in Frankfield, but she might have fallen for you by then. (Although I doubt it.)

5. You are invited to a party on a yacht. (Imagine!) Don’t ask anyone what they do — they’ll just assume you’re working undercover for Revenue. Don’t panic if someone asks what kind of a yacht you own — just tell them that sailing is gone very common, they’ve plumbers in Kinsale yacht club, so you’ve taken up kite surfing instead.