Consumer Corner: What to do if you hate your job

We tend to underestimate the amount of time we spend at work and its impact on our lives. There is the age-old desire for a good work life balance but often most people will find that in the evenings or at the weekends work can creep into their lives. It may not be a case of opening the laptop but it can be in our thoughts. That’s why it’s important to be happy in our jobs and if we are not then it could be time to do something about it. January and February are key times when people think about moving jobs. They are also key times for recruitment and there will be lots of opportunities out there for job seekers.

Ray McKenna, partner with employee benefits experts, Lockton Ireland said the beginning of any year is often a time for reflection and self-evaluation and people turn their attention to what they value in their lives and what they are missing.

However experts say that you shouldn’t rush for the exit door as the only option if you are not happy in your job.

Mr McKenna said that having an open and frank discussion with your manager is a good start.

“With more companies struggling to retain talent, asking for what you need and having an open mindset is a much smarter move than jumping ship to a new company out of fear asking your boss for some additional benefits or a salary increase.

“Our advice to people looking to advance is to give it some thought, do some research on other companies to understand what they are offering by comparison and, express that you are open to negotiation. Knowledge is power when it comes to negotiating benefits or a salary increase, knowing the market trends, what competitors are offering and the monetary value of the benefits on offer will help.”

Of course key to any negotiation is salary and this can be a tricky area.

Barry Whelan, CEO of Excel Recruitment said salary talks can make the most confident of candidates fidget uncomfortably in their seats, but this shouldn’t be the case.

“Salary should be researched and prepared for just like any other aspect of an interview. While it can be difficult to gauge how much you would need to consider for a particular role without first talking to the employer about what the role would entail, it’s often beneficial to use industry data in the form of salary surveys and salary guides as a good place to start,” he said.

Primary considerations for salary expectations in a new role include looking at what the average earning is for a person in your industry, with your level of experience and, sometimes but not always, based in your general geographical location.

Mr Whelan said that other factors like company size, additional employee benefits, bonus structures can also come into play here.

“Armed with the average salary for the role you are looking at, you can consider aiming a little higher. This gives some breathing space for you and the employer to negotiate,” he said.

If you are embarking on a new career or looking to move up in your current employment, it can be advantageous to share how you arrived at your asking price by highlighting notable experience and particular milestones you have achieved to justify your request.

Mr McKenna said that gone are the days in which a subsidised lunch or, even a company car is enough to attract new talent.

Flexible working arrangements, strong pension offerings, better childcare policies and access to health and dental cover plans have all become more sought-after benefits and things you should consider in your job.

"Some companies are offering reimbursement for fertility-related expenses and pregnancy support, which is an exciting new trend that we see on the rise,” he said.

Employers are increasingly recognising that one size does not fit all when it comes to employee benefits. It is important too to understand the monetary value of various benefits and also the impact having that benefit would have on your life.

According to a survey from Excel Recruitment, 55 per cent of respondents are expecting a salary increase in 2023 and they said employers should anticipate a lot more negotiations on their hands this coming year.

However, Mr Whelan said to bear in mind that salary isn’t everything and think about your values and what motivates you to succeed. Is it having a flexible working model that allows you to strike the perfect work-life balance? Is it the number of paid annual leave days? Is it a robust health package with access to therapists and wellbeing subscriptions? Or is it a generous contribution to your pension?

"Whether you are looking for a shiny new opportunity or to move up the ranks from where you are, there are trade-offs between higher take-home pay and more significant add-on benefits. Knowing your own worth and the monetary value of the benefits on the table can help you make the best decision for your future.”