St Brigid's Day 2023: Events, activities and things to do across the country

Now with a new Bank Holiday in her honour, St Brigid is a popular talking point in homes across the country this week.

St Brigid’s Day marks the beginning of Spring and is a celebration of our female patron saint and women in Irish society. In honour of Brigid herself and the day becoming a national holiday, there's no shortage of things to do over the long weekend.

Whether you want to get creative, lose yourself in Irish mythology or just sit back and relax with a good TV show, there is lots to choose from across the country.

Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women

There are plenty of celebrations and events happening in Dublin as part of the Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women which is back for its second year from Wednesday, February 1 until Monday, February 6.

A range of activities are taking place across Dublin as part of the event by Dublin City Council which celebrates the contributions and achievements of women both past and present. The city-wide programme aims to shed lights on the stories of Irish women.

As part of Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women an Imbolc Fair will be held on Sunday, February 5 from 12pm to 4pm at Meeting House Square. There will be body paint workshops, a wise women’s weaving circle, Imbolc Tarot reading and lessons on the art of blacksmithing.

Other events include Discover The City — Walking Tours, which will focus on inspirational Irish women and hosted by Róisín Ingle, a discussion with authors Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick on their new book - ‘Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women.’

For the full list of events, see dublin.ie/whats-on

The silhouette of a local resident beneath the Herstory light display in Smithfield Square for St Brigid's Day 2022. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Herstory Light Show

On Tuesday, January 31, and Wednesday, February 1 various landmarks and buildings will be illuminated with illustrations depicting St Brigid and her legacy.

Herstory, who is organising the light show had campaigned to make St Brigid’s Day a public holiday.

All of the events are free and open to the public. Locations include Kilkea Castle, St Brigid’s Cathedral in Kildare, Newbridge Town Hall and The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.

For more locations, check out herstory.ie/2023

A musical celebration of St Brigid’s Cathedral

Celebrating Brigid and the women of Ireland, Ardóidh mé mo Sheol — Lá Le Bríde 2023 is a music and entertainment show about the life of St Brigid.

With a cast of musicians, singers, poets, mythologists and academics, the 75-minute-long show will see presenters Síle Ní Bhraonáin and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin guide us through a musical celebration of Brigid.

The show was filmed at St Brigid’s Cathedral in Kildare in front of a live audience — on the grounds where Brigid is said to have established a church and monastery.

Musical guests will include Siubhán O’Connor, Paddy Keenan, T with the Maggies, and many more.

Ardóidh mé mo Sheol - Lá Le Bríde is on TG4 on Sunday, February 5 at 9.30pm.

EPIC events

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is hosting a range of events to celebrate St Brigid’s Day including a family-friendly interactive story session.

Tiny Tots: Brigid’s Stories takes place on February 6 from 10am to 11am at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. It is suitable for families with children aged six and under. The interactive story session uses historical re-enactment and imagination to bring Irish history to life.

To book see epicchq.com/event/tiny-tots

Crawford Art Gallery

To celebrate St Brigid’s Day, Crawford Art Gallery in Cork city also has plenty of activities and celebrations over the coming days including; Music at Midday, special tours of the collection to honour St Brigid and the themes of women, nature and mythology as well as art workshops and a screening of Rita Duffy’s short animation ‘Anatomy of Hope’.

The events conclude with live traditional music, song and dance from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Monday, February 6.

Check it out at crawfordartgallery.ie/st-brigids-day

Limerick city celebrates

A series of events celebrating women in Irish society will take place across Limerick city to mark the national holiday.

‘Bantracht’, an exhibition hosted by selected members of the Mná na nEalaín will open to the public on Thursday, February 2 until Monday, February 6 at Treaty City Brewery, 24 & 25 Nicholas Street, Limerick. It will feature work from Rennie Buenting, Eva Byrne, Angelina Foster, Lara Grufferty, Carol Kennedy, Sibéal Riordan, Emily Robards and Sinéad Cunneen Williams.

Meanwhile, the work of Aoife Cawley will be exhibited in King John's Castle and open to the public on Thursday, February 2. The visual artist works in the realm of printmaking and textiles and the exhibition features bold graphics and neon colours.

Nano Nagle Place

In the heart of Cork city, Nano Nagle Place will host two family-friendly events to celebrate St Brigid's Day. On February 1 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm a collaborative cloak design will get underway with Celtic templates and lots of colours.

Then from 3pm to 5pm facilitator, Ellie Donovan will show everyone how to make their very own St Brigid’s cross that they can take home. Both events are free and for all ages.

See @nanonagleplace on Instagram.

Siobhan McSweeney and Mary Condren-Faughart in Finding Brigid

Finding Brigid

Another option for those hoping to stay in for the Bank Holiday weekend, Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney will be presenting a documentary on RTÉ that details the life of Brigid, untangling the fact from the folklore to reveal all about the Saint.