Life and legacy of Vicky Phelan to be celebrated at Cork event with her family and friends

University College Cork (UCC) is hosting an event on Thursday in celebration of the late Vicky Phelan as it unveils a portrait of the CervicalCheck campaigner that aims to continue her legacy.

The Triptych Portrait was painted by Vincent Devine who was inspired by Phelan’s courage. The portrait portrays Phelan’s life through symbolism and while also continuing her legacy, it aims to help educate the public about cervical cancer while also raising funds for charity.

The artist worked with Phelan to create the piece and the pair agreed that the location of choice should be Doonbeg in Co Clare, which Phelan described as her favourite place.

The portrait consists of three panels, with Phelan placed in the middle, and encompasses her story, conveying her past, present, and future — with the setting being Doonbeg.

Vicky Phelan’s parents, John and Gaby, observe the Triptych Portrait with Roisin Shanahan of WIT. Picture: Patrick Browne

Phelan said she hopes the work will act as a “symbol of hope”. She admitted she was unsure when first approached about the portrait but that the artist “won me over”.

“I could see how invested he was in his work. He’s very strong into women’s rights and advocating for women and what I really loved was the anatomical way he painted me. I really like this idea of showing my scars,” she said.

Phelan’s family and friends and friends will also be in attendance at the event at UCC’s Boole Library.

Ahead of the unveiling of the portrait, a panel discussion on cervical cancer in Ireland will take place with speakers including Stephen Teap, who lost his wife Irene to cervical cancer, Cian O’Carroll, medical negligence solicitor and Róisín Ní Chadhla, BTYS & student public health researcher. The panel will be moderated by Irish Examiner health correspondent, Niamh Griffin.

.@UCCEquality invites you to join Vicky Phelan's family and friends for a special event to mark #CervicalCancerPreventionWeek.



Join us on Thursday: https://t.co/xkLjqzNT6O #VickyPhelan pic.twitter.com/VKf2wPEQCk — UCC Ireland (@UCC) January 24, 2023

Vicky Phelan died aged 48 in October 2022. Her portrait will be available to view in the Boole Library at UCC from Jan 27 for three weeks. The panel discussion takes place at UCC on Thursday, January 25 at 5pm.

