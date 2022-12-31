2022: A year of fond farewells and sad goodbyes

2022 was a year when Ireland and the world bade a final farewell to many famous and notable faces.

From the world of music, film, politics, and more, this year saw the passing of many beloved figures that were household names.

Offering solace in times of sadness, having had a major impact on our lives or been a constant presence through the years, we said goodbye to many in 2022.

Here are just a few of them.

Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan, the CervicalCheck campaigner, died aged 48 in November.

She is survived by her two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10).

On foot of a High Court case she settled in 2018, it was discovered that an audit of Cervical Check smears existed which led to dozens of more women and their families initiating court cases.

Ms Phelan was remembered as a fearless campaigner and hero.

Leading the tributes, 221+ — the support group for the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal that was co-founded by Ms Phelan — said: "Today we have lost our biggest big sister".

"We are shattered," the group said in a statement.

"She told us this day would come but she fought so hard and so well that we couldn’t let ourselves think it would happen."

Ted Crosbie

Then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin led warm tributes to Ted Crosbie, the former owner of the Irish Examiner, who passed away in October at the age of 91.

Born Thomas Edward Crosbie in 1931, Ted was the great-grandson of Thomas Crosbie, who took over what was then the Cork Examiner newspaper in 1872.

The late Ted Crosbie.

Paying tribute to his father, former Chairman of Landmark Media, Tom Crosbie, said Ted was keenly aware of the position of the Examiner in the community and its importance to that community.

“He was a great newsman and a great newspaper man — he got it. He knew the importance of professional journalism, the importance of independent journalism — independence with a small ‘i’.

“He grew up in the business. There were three generations before him and when we talk about dad’s legacy, he was continuing what was passed down from previous generations.”

Tom Fitzpatrick, editor of the Irish Examiner, paid tribute to Mr Crosbie.

"Ted Crosbie leaves an enormous legacy to Irish media and to Cork through his investment in — and support for — journalism produced by our titles, including the Irish Examiner and The Echo,” he said.

Éamon Phoenix

The historian, writer and broadcaster Éamon Phoenix died in November at the age of 69 following a short illness.

A chronicler of the political and social history of modern Ireland, Mr Phoenix was the had of lifelong learning at Stranmillis University College in Belfast.

He frequently commented on events in Northern Ireland, and was a member of the Irish government’s advisory group on the decade of centenary commemorations that encompassed the Irish War of Independence, Irish Civil War and the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

SDLP MP for South Belfast Claire Hanna said “no man knew more about the history of Ireland, and particularly the North and the tragic historical circumstances that shaped the attitudes of all of us on this small piece of earth”.

“I can personally testify that John Hume was an unstinting admirer of his work, particularly his magnum opus ‘Ulster Nationalism’,” she said.

Seán Garvey

Kerry singer and musician Seán Garvey died suddenly in May of this year.

Working mainly in the traditional sean-nós style of Irish singing, his body of work and dedication to his craft earned him the respect of the traditional Irish music community at home and abroad, recording several albums of song in Irish and English, and playing guitar, banjo and flute.

His honours and accolades included the TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year award in 2006.

Among those who sang Garvey's praises in his lifetime were genre icon and fiddle virtuoso Martin Hayes: “It is rare to see anybody perform with so much sincerity and authenticity. Seán believes what he sings, and he makes you believe also.”

A student of Irish and folklore, and the holder of a Masters in ethnomusicology at the University of Limerick, Garvey was also singer-in-residence for Gaeltacht Uibh Rathaigh, the Gaeltacht area of South Kerry.

Michael O’Connor

Michael O'Connor, believed to be the oldest man in Kerry, died in August at the age of 108.

Originally from Glencar in South Kerry, where he was born in 1913, Michael lived at his home in Muckross before recently moving into the Kenmare Community Hospital, where he passed away this morning.

In his lifetime Michael lived through the Spanish flu, the Irish Civil War, two world wars, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frank O’Farrell

The only Irishman to manage Man Utd died in March at the age of 94.

Former Manchester United manager Frank O'Farrell.

Frank O’Farrell, who was born and raised in Cork, was at the helm at Old Trafford between July 1971 and December 1972 but always insisted the controversial spell shouldn’t overshadow a life dedicated to football, family and his faith.

Born in 1927, he lived on Friars Road in the shadow of Turner’s Cross, and after attending Christ the King school, continued the family tradition by joining Iarnród Éireann.

It was while working as a fireman on the engines that he was enticed to Cork United, impressing over a six-month stint to attract an offer from West Ham United in January 1948.

A long career followed, and he stepped away from mainstream management in 1982 to concentrate on the Catholic Church and charity work.

Dervla Murphy

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to travel writer Dervla Murphy who died in May at the age of 90.

The west-Waterford-based writer travelled across land to countries including India, Nepal, Tibet, the Himalayas, Cuba, Siberia, the Russian Far East, the Balkans, Transylvania, Laos, Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Peru, Gaza, and Israel, among others.

She documented her journey on her bike across Europe and the East in her 1965 book Full Tilt: Ireland to India with a Bicycle.

President Higgins said: “People throughout Ireland, in her community of Lismore and far beyond to the many places in which she travelled, and they were many, will have been saddened to hear of the death of Dervla Murphy.

“While known as Ireland’s most famous travel writer, such a description barely captures the fullness and deep understanding captured in her work. Her contribution to writing, and to travel writing in particular, had a unique commitment to the value of human experience in all its diversity."

Padraigh Griffin

In October, the death was announced of former Cork and Clonakilty GAA footballer Padraigh Griffin.

The club with which he memorably won a Cork SFC title in 1996 posted a message on its social media channels confirming Griffin's untimely death.

One of the county’s most naturally gifted footballers, 1996 and Clon’s unexpected Cork SFC county title success was the pick of Griffin’s sporting glories. That year, a semi-final clash with St Finbarr’s saw Griffin at his marauding and brilliant best.

"He was probably the best player to have worn the Green and Red in recent times, contributed so much to the Club during his entire playing career and truly was a Club legend,” his club said.

A generational talent, there were fleeting Cork senior appearances but Padriagh Griffin, just like his father, Pat, will be remembered as one of the best club footballers Cork has ever produced.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

In September, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

At the age of 96, she’d been Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of State for more than 70 years.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Widespread tributes highlighted her years of service and steady hand on the throne through an era of great change in Britain.

Prince Charles is now king, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

She lay in state for a number of days in Westminster, where hundreds of thousands queued up for many hours to pay their respects, before her state funeral a week later.

James Caan

James Caan, the American actor renowned for his role as Sonny Corleone in the mafia epic The Godfather, as well as a string of key films in the 1970s, died in July aged 82.

Notorious for a hell-raising party lifestyle, Caan cut a swathe through Hollywood in the 1970s and early 80s, before abruptly quitting acting and for what the actor described a “pretty scary period” disappearing from public view, before engineering a comeback in the late 1980s, winning acclaim for films such as Misery, The Yards and Elf.

Actor James Caan.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” his Godfather co-star Al Pacino said in a statement.

“It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley, whose role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers propelled her to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, died from cancer at the age of 71 in December.

Alley was also well-known for starring in the Look Who’s Talking series, alongside fellow Church of Scientology member John Travolta.

She won her second Emmy Award in 1994 for the television film David’s Mother and received a further Emmy nomination in 1997 for her work in the crime drama series The Last Don.

A statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, the famous actor who played the much-loved role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, passed away in October at the age of 72.

The Scotsman also played memorable roles in James Bond, and the tv series Cracker.

Mr Coltrane's turn as Hagrid, the lovable groundskeeper in the Harry Potter movies, endeared him to a generation of young movie fans worldwide.

Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins, drummer of rock group Foo Fighters, died in March of this year.

The band said it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

Hawkins, 50, played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocal for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” Foo Fighters official account tweeted.

A tribute concert held later in the year saw the likes of Liam Gallagher, Queen, Metallica, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform.

Coolio

The US rapper Coolio died in September at the age of 59.

The rapper was born in Pennsylvania, but later moved to Compton, California, where he released his first single in 1987.

The late rapper Coolio.

He recorded 'Gangsta’s Paradise' for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and it went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won Coolio the Grammy award for best rap solo performance in 1996.

A slew of tributes came from artists such as Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

Angela Lansbury

Actress Angela Lansbury died just five days short of her 97th birthday.

Lansbury earned Academy Award nominations but her widest fame began in 1984 when she launched Murder, She Wrote.

The five-time Tony Award winner had a long association with Cork.

She moved to the village of Conna with her husband Peter Shaw and their children in the early 1970s.

She wanted to get away from Los Angeles as her son Anthony had become addicted to drugs and her daughter Deirdre had fallen in with the Manson family.

Lansbury also had a house in Shanagarry which she spent many summers in.

Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta, the actor famous for roles in classic movies such as Goodfellas and Field of Dreams died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic in May, at the age of 67.

Ray Liotta in Goodfellas.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Meat Loaf

American singer Meat Loaf, known for hits like 'Bat Out Of Hell', died at the age of 74 in January 2022.

A post on his official Facebook page said the star’s wife, Deborah, was at his side.

It read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell more than 100m albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

The singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, has sold millions of albums worldwide, with the 'Bat Out Of Hell' trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

In 2016 he was honoured with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to “bring love back into this world”.

Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie died following a short illness in November at the age of 79.

The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100m records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.

Their best-known songs include 'Dreams', 'Go Your Own Way' and 'Everywhere'.

Despite its tumultuous history, Fleetwood Mac became one of the best-known rock bands of the 1970s and 80s, comprising Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

A statement from the band said on Twitter: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

Olivia Newton-John

The British-Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died in August at the age of 73.

Ms Newton-John is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.

Actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John embrace in a promotional still for the film, Grease.

Her family said: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Mr Travolta wrote: "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

Sidney Poitier

Legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94, at his home in the Bahamas in January.

The actor led a stellar 71-year-career that saw him break long-established racial barriers in American cinema, including starring roles in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, and Lillies of the Field.

The latter won him the Oscar for Best Actor in 1962 — the first awarded to a Black actor — which would be joined by a special Achievement award in 2001, in recognition of his years of service to film.

At the time of his passing, he was one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, while his directorial credits include 1980 comedy classic Stir Crazy, starring genre legends Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder.

Pelé

The iconic Brazilian footballer, largely heralded as the greatest of all time, died on December 29 at the age of 82. Tributes poured in from all over the world for the three-time World Cup winner, with disparate figures such as Barack Obama and Kyllian Mbappé expressing their admiration for the “king” of football.

One of footballer’s first global figures, the Brazilian forward scored over 1,000 goals in a career that brought him all over the world. In his own tribute, President Michael D Higgins said: ““Indeed his name will forever be synonymous with football itself, as perhaps the greatest player ever to play the game. In addition to his remarkable talent and record breaking goal scoring feats, the sheer joy with which he embraced the game will continue to inspire and bring people to the sport for generations to come.”

David Trimble

Northern Ireland’s former First Minister and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in July aged 77. Mr Trimble was instrumental in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, making him one of the chief leaders to bring peace to Northern Ireland after the worst of the Troubles.

He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, alongside John Hume, the former SDLP leader who died in 2020.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said that the political risks Trimble took “sustained the life of our fledgling peace process.”

“David Trimble’s life has left an indelible mark on our shared island’s story,” he said.

Lynsey Bennett

Tributes poured in in October for Lynsey Bennett who passed away aged 34. She is survived by her daughters Zoe, 13, and Hailee, 8, and her father Coote.

Ms Bennett, who was from Longford, was diagnosed with an invasive form of cervical cancer in 2017. She settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides in 2021. In a statement outside the Four Courts at the time she said: “To my daughters Zoe and Hailee, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free of financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you, you can both pursue your dreams.”

Campaigner Stephen Teap shared an emotional tribute to Ms Bennett on social media, describing her as a “beautiful person and mother”.