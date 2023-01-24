'I'm sobbing': Paul Mescal's family and An Cailín Ciúin celebrate Oscar nominations

It was celebrations all-round on Tuesday afternoon as Irish stars saw a record haul of nominations for the upcoming Oscars.

Among the record-breaking nine nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin, Maynooth man Paul Mescal has been nominated for best actor for his role in Aftersun, while fellow Irish actor Colin Farrell is also nominated in the same category.

Elsewhere, Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) is also up for best international feature film. It is the first Irish feature film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Among the Mescal clan, the news of a nomination was revealed over a family Facetime that included Paul Mescal's two siblings, Nell and Donnacha who looked absolutely thrilled. His parents, Dearbhla, and Paul were also present on the call and beaming with pride.

Mescal’s sister Nell shared a screenshot of the big moment, showing everyone’s reaction as the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were revealed.

“I’m sobbing,” she wrote in a separate tweet following the news.

Over at clan An Cailín Ciúin, there was plenty of cheering as the film became the first ever Irish language feature film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Speaking after the announcement, Alan Esslemont TG4 Director General said, An Cailín Ciúin has “touched the hearts of cinema-goers throughout the world, breaking record after record”.

Nuair a fhaigheann tú amach go bhfuil tú ag dul go dtí #Oscars2023 💫 pic.twitter.com/8bXxuTyvYd — TG4TV🎥🏆 (@TG4TV) January 24, 2023

“Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí have created a classic masterpiece and have become a huge source of pride for those of us who speak this minority language and for all those people worldwide who understand the importance of a thriving Irish language for Ireland’s culture and creativity.”