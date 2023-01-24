Oscars 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin nominated for Academy Awards 

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 12
After success at the Golden Globes, the cast of The Banshees of Inisherin are off to the Academy Awards. 

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 13:30
Maeve Lee and Mike Bedigan, PA

Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards are underway in Los Angeles and there are already several nods for Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay as well as achievement in music original score. Kerry Condon has been nominated for her role in the film under the category for best performance by an actress in a supporting role.

In another nod for the Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Gleeson has been nominated for best actor in a supporting role as well as Barry Keoghan. 

Meanwhile, the Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) is up for best international feature film.

Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin) was also among the 15 international feature films to be shortlisted for the prestigious award. It was the first Irish language feature film to ever be shortlisted for an Oscar.

The Banshees of Inisherin has also been nominated for best film editing.

Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal have both been nominated for performance by an actor in a leading role.

It is Colin Farrell’s first Oscar nod. The Irish actor also received his first Bafta nomination last week for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin and has also picked up a Golden Globe for his performance.

Set on an island off the coast of Ireland in 1923, the film follows two men after one of them decides he no longer wants to be friends. It saw McDonagh reunite with his In Bruges stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy are both in the running to receive their first best actor Oscar nominations.

If nominated, the pair are expected to come up against US heavyweights Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser who have also won acclaim for their performances in Elvis and The Whale respectively.

Colin Farrell and The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards are being announced from 1.30pm by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

US comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Academy Awards. The star-studded awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

The Banshees of Inisherin: Martin McDonagh on childhood trips that inspired his film 

<p>Colin Farrell in the running to scoop first Oscar nomination. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)</p>

Colin Farrell in the running to scoop first Oscar nomination for Banshees of Inisherin

