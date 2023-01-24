Bernard O'Shea: This simple technique is the secret to my weight loss

Portion control.

The very sound of it puts me off my food.

Most nutritional experts maintain it plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy diet and achieving weight loss goals. It’s the practice of monitoring and measuring the amount of food you eat to ensure that you consume the correct number of calories for your needs.

For example, two Ferrero Rocher after your dinner is fine. However, eating the entire box that was given to your wife as a gift would be a perfect case study of lousy portion control. (I’ll replace them, OK).

Portion control has historically gone hand in hand with calorie consumption. There is a consistently heated debate among nutritional experts and fitness gurus over calories. For good or for bad, it’s ingrained into a large number of diet concepts and most definitely hard-wired into my brain. But for a good reason.

The only time I was my desired weight in the last 10 years was by counting calories. I used the “myfitnesspal” app. It’s one of the market’s more common and free calorie counters. I scanned barcodes for two years and meticulously added them to every morsel of food I ate and drank.

I was also weight training and swimming every day.

I was 13 stone and had shed the belly, but I was miserable and lost all the joy food could offer.

Then unsurprisingly, I went in the opposite direction and pilled on the pounds again.

Gone went my measuring cups, spoons and barcode scanning tools that allowed me to measure the amount of food I was eating accurately and in came the late-night couch, the Taytos and the odd can of Guinness.

Until last year, I wasn’t bothered about my weight until I noticed I was groaning as I got out of bed every morning and could barely tie my shoelaces. Then I saw photos that were taken for this column in the summer. I was shocked at how big I had gotten. It was almost like I didn’t know the person, “was that me?”

Of course, I have mirrors in my house, and I’d noticed the ballooning belly but not to the same extent as it was spread across the page. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still on the wrong side of 16st, but I seriously began watching how much I ate.

Another essential aspect of portion control is being mindful of your eating habits. I wasn’t.

This means paying attention to the foods you eat, how you eat them, and why you eat them. I eat when stressed and tired and always reach for the wrong foods. We all know nutrient-dense foods like fruits and vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains are what we should be eating.

But here’s the thing: I overeat these foods as well.

Our eldest child said to me last summer, “Daddy, you must have a massive stomach”. The stomach plays a crucial role in the human body and the digestive process. As my daughter pointed out, it is also a muscular, expandable sac.

When empty, the stomach is about the size of a tiny fist, but it can expand to hold as much as one litre of food and liquid. I was putting a lot more into it than a tiny fist. So there was my first port of call in imagining my portions. I’d think, “remember you’re trying to fit this into something the size of a fist”.

The second thing I’ve done in trying to keep some control over my portion size is not skipping meals. Skipping meals always caused me to overeat late on at night. I eat less when I have three square meals spread throughout the day. Not precisely ground-breaking science here, folks, but it works for me.

But the third thing I’ve done is inspired by the kids’ lunches. When I see how much they move and expend energy and how small their portions are, it constantly reminds me exactly how much energy I need.

Every day I ask them, “Was your lunch ok?” and the same reply comes flying back, “Yeah, you just gave us too much”.

When I’m putting up the dinner (such a culchie phrase, I know), I think of their lunchboxes and the size of the little dividers and pockets you use to separate the food. Then I portion out the meat and veg accordingly.

I’ve seen a gradual improvement in my mood and my weight over the last six months of practising this very unsexy and tedious method.

Maybe boring portion control should be renamed, magic potion control!