Stars in Your Lives: Aquarians rule from the head, so they're not great in the romance department 

Friends and family have gathered to celebrate your birthday — not that you can see their beaming faces behind the presents and balloons.

“I’m so overwhelmed by your generosity,” you enthuse, unwrapping a basket of beauty products. While admiring the moisturisers and creams, sure to keep pesky wrinkles at bay, the parrot — your sister’s gift — suddenly pipes up.

“Here’s an important warning!” he begins from his perch.

Your sister, a fool for astrology, smiles knowingly: “I was waiting for this to happen. The pet-shop owner revealed the bird’s an Aquarian — they view themselves as the guardian angels of the world. He’s about to give us a lecture.” “But I thought parrots just repeated what we say?” you question, wishing your sister had bought you the new Marian Keyes novel instead.

“Yes, but this parrot is different — Aquarians are famed for their inventive minds,” your sister continues, referencing Galileo Galilei, Thomas Edison and Charles Darwin, all of whom share this star sign. As your average mind processes this information, the colourful bird reveals that eight million tons of plastic enter the oceans annually.

“Look at all that wrapping — and those balloons,” he fumes. “Unless we collectively act, the world will give us our marching orders!” Your sister explains that Aquarians rule from the head — and because their latest, world-changing mission consumes them, they often appear blunt.

“In fairness,” she adds, “he’s not wrong about plastic.” As the parrot grouses about the bakery that made today’s cake (“They’ve no Gluten Free options!”) and the farm that produced your cocktail sausages (“They use pesticides!”), you wonder whether your sister has kept the receipt.

THE AQUARIUS CELEBRITY

Intelligent Aquarians excel in science, maths, humanitarianism and, especially, social issues — perfectly illustrated by Paris Hilton. When the heiress kept repeating, “That’s hot”, she was obviously warning us about the impending threat of global warming.

Pop music reminds us that Aquarians constantly attempt to rescue humanity. “We’ve only got four minutes to save the world” — Justin Timberlake once crooned to Madonna. The Top 40 also highlights their celestial connections — this air sign sees itself existing on a different plane than everyone else (“I’m loving angels instead” — Robbie Williams).

Elsewhere in music, Shakira claimed her hips don’t lie — Aquarians are obsessed with the truth and turn easy-breezy conversations into interrogations. No wonder many claim their talk shows — Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Springer and Ellen DeGeneres.

But the conundrum with this sign is that their virtues and flaws live side by side. Being a game-changing perfectionist means Aquarians lose their temper when things don’t go their way — take Christian Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo or John ‘You cannot be serious!’ McEnroe.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

THE AQUARIUS BABY

Uranus rules Aquarius, one of just two planets that don’t spin clockwise — which means they shun convention — evident in your baby’s nursery. Why sleep in a cot when they can snooze on the ceiling instead? And why not hang wallpaper on the windowpane — or use duvets as curtains? They see themselves as edgy, and this upside-down bedroom will win them street-cred when their creche-mates call over.

While Aquarians are more interested in world peace than statement pieces, they use fashion to express their creativity — unexpected pairings are key. Like water and their independent spirit, your child favours free-flowing looks and finds inspiration in fellow Aquarian Harry Styles by combining high-waisted trousers with Granny’s cardigans and pearl necklaces.

Because your little mad professor is consumed with their latest invention, food is an afterthought. Forget good, old-fashioned breast milk; your baby craves coffee! Caffeine, of course, wreaks havoc with the nervous system, so when they ask Santa for a Nespresso machine, put the proverbial foot down. Failing that, switch those potent coffee capsules for peppermint tea instead — they’ll be too consumed with their diagrams to notice.

THE AQUARIUS COLLEAGUE

Aquarians make excellent lawyers — and when not in court, they’re picketing, campaigning or knee-deep in charity work. Take Yoko Ono, who played her part in achieving peace by staying in bed with her dishy husband for two weeks.

The HR department will often wonder whether your Aquarian colleague should be sectioned. But these water bearers have rejected long-established social constructs — if they want to talk to themselves, they will. If they want to pretend to be a monkey in the canteen, they’ll do that, too.

Many signs seek wisdom through other people or places — not Aquarians. They have all the information they need already stored in their noggin — that’s why they avoid the distractions of office parties so that they can be alone to process their wisdom. Lightbulbs and motion-picture cameras weren’t invented by sitting around guzzling mulled wine and bitching about the creepy supply officer, after all.

THE AQUARIAN LOVER

Aquarian Alicia Keys once lamented that she was “fallin’ in and out of love with you” — classic capricious Aquarian behaviour! They constantly change their mind, so don’t be disappointed if your calls suddenly go unanswered.

Rest assured, Aquarians probably aren’t trying to avoid you — they’re sociable, even if they often run from commitment. They just need personal time to recharge, and when you’re equipped with the intelligence of a brainy Aquarius, you need to unwind — a lot.

Maybe you should settle for being pals instead, a role that suits Aquarians more than lovers. Look at the most popular character in Friends — Jennifer Aniston. And what about Garth Brooks, who once sang, “I’ve got friends in low places.” For these all-embracing humanitarians, the lower, the better.