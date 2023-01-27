Martha Byrne: Control the controllables and try not to worry about the rest

After a break over Christmas, Dublin Ladies Football star Martha Byrne is back into training at “full speed”.

In her downtime, however, the registered dietitian likes to try her hand at other ways of keeping active that are a little less intense than football training — such as yoga and mindfulness.

“Your week is completely structure free [when you’re on a break from training], so when you have this time off when you don’t have to do something every evening you’re sometimes like, God what will I do with myself?

“It’s definitely nice to have the break but then sometimes you’re looking forward to getting back into the routine of things at the same time.”

Martha Byrne attended the launch of Amgen’s title sponsorship of Cuala GAA for 2023 and 2024.

Do you have a morning routine?

Coffee is the only thing that’s consistent every morning for me. I don’t have any set thing that I do. If I can pull myself out of bed to go for a run before work or do a gym class, I’m chuffed, and if I’m stuck to the bed, I’m stuck to the bed.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I try to stick to being sensible 80% of the time and then 20% of the time enjoy myself. I think that that’s a good balance.

What keeps you awake at night?

Not much because I’m a massive sleeper but sometimes when I think about outer space, that definitely freaks me out. I’m very fortunate in that when I put my head to the pillow, I generally conk out.

How do you relax?

During the week is usually just a cup of tea and a bit of chocolate in the evening. I love having that on the couch with a few candles lit and just watching Gogglebox. If it’s a weekend, I love a glass of wine in the evening.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I remember distinctly watching the Dublin Ladies’ team in the 2010 All-Ireland final on TV and thinking that it was such a faraway dream and such a brilliant achievement for them.

I was like, ‘God imagine being those people’. They were my sporting heroes when I was younger.

What is your favourite smell?

Petrol at the pump. I love that smell.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Just not sweating the small stuff.

What traits do you least like in others?

When people are in a conversation, and they’re getting ready to chime in with their input, but they haven’t listened to what other people have to say. That sometimes annoys me.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

A trip to a dog park. I had a dog who passed away two years ago and there are still photos of him all over the house.

We’re so heartbroken and still think about him. My partner and I applied to Dogs Trust to see if we could foster a dog - dogs are the best.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

I’d love to invite someone I don’t like to see what they’re like and have Graham Norton there to guide the conversation and ‘destroy’ them.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

I’m living in Stoneybatter, but there are no green compost bins — I can’t understand it. We’re writing to the local TDs.

What quote inspires you most and why?

Control the controllables. Try not to worry about things that are out of your control.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

The road that leads up to my family house — Southern Cross in Bray.

I love the Southern Cross in autumn because all of these gorgeous trees line it, and they turn a lovely orange and green colour.