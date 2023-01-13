Lottie Ryan: 'In the industry that I’m in, no is something you hear a lot'

Lottie Ryan is fresh off the RTÉ airwaves when she takes my call. The TV and radio personality is the daughter of the late legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan and a new mum, having welcomed her first child in June 2021.

“He’s fantastic. He’s flying it,” she says of her son, Wolf. “Every day is something different.”

While the gym used to be Lottie's main method of keeping fit, since Wolf arrived, he has kept her on the go.

“Running up and down my hallway after a child now is the best exercise," she says.

Lottie is an ambassador for the Alflorex Immune campaign and is encouraging new mums to take time to look after themselves and their baby this winter.

How do you keep fit?

I try to go to the gym anyway two times a week. It used to be a lot more when I didn’t have a baby. I like to walk a lot because obviously, I’ve got the little man with me now. I think walking just even to get fresh air is so good for your mind as well as your body.

Do you have a morning routine?

My morning routine is a little bit different than it used to be. I have to get up earlier now because I have to get Wolf ready as well as myself. I like to have my coffee; I like to take my time putting a bit of makeup on. That’s like my little morning meditation and then it’s off to creche and straight into the radio centre.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I love fruit and veg. I’m pretty good at staying away from sweets – crisps and chocolates and things.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love just crap reality TV.

How do you relax?

A good hot shower or sometimes just five or ten minutes to myself. Even if I’m doing something mundane like scrolling through Instagram… having that little bit of alone time can help me to relax. I think especially when you’re a new mum, you’re constantly needed by other people all the time. So, when you have five minutes to just sit with yourself, it’s a good way to unwind.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Aly Raisman. She was part of the fab five. They were the ultimate American gymnastics team. I could go down a YouTube hole watching videos of Aly Raisman. She’s just a powerhouse of a woman.

What is your favourite smell?

My son’s head.

When was the last time you cried?

A couple of weeks ago our family dog passed away and I had a big cry because he was 16 so he had been around for a long, long time. He died of old age, but it was just really, really sad. My poor mum was in bits.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

To get your bloods done every year. Get a good clean bill of health to kickstart the year.

What traits do you least like in others?

I can’t handle people who are rude and have bad manners.

Do you pray?

I do, which is strange because if you asked am I religious, I would say not particularly. So, I’m not entirely sure who I am praying to, but I do pray.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

First on the guest list would be Kris Jenner. I need all her advice and I also think she would be gas craic. Then it would be Bob Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

Robin Williams, if he could come back to life - he's my favourite actor on the planet - and Lady Gaga.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

I’m definitely a lot more conscious of things like how much water I use in my home. We try to make those little changes that I hear about on the radio.

Turning lights off — all of those little things. I just think if we all made some little changes, the greater impact would be immense.

What quote inspires you most and why?

Probably ‘if someone says no, you’re talking to the wrong person’. Because I think maybe based on the industry that I’m in, no is something you hear a lot, so you have to learn how to take it and move on and keep pushing without crumbling. You keep at it until you find the person who says yes.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

The Grand Floridian hotel in Disney World. It’s pretty amazing.