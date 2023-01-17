Amazon to part ways with Jeremy Clarkson following Meghan Markle controversy 

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly parted ways with Jeremy Clarkson after the fallout resulting from a recent column innewspaper in which he said he “hated” Meghan Markle.
The news comes after the TV presenter issued a fresh statement on his Instagram account yesterday where he claimed he emailed Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to apologise over the column.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has since clarified that Clarkson's communication was addressed "solely to Prince Harry," and the "contents of his correspondence were marked private and confidential".
is now reporting that Amazon's streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of his shows and that have already been commissioned, with a virtual press conference for that was set to take place on Tuesday morning called off.
While Amazon is yet to comment publicly on Clarkson’s controversial column, the presenter's Instagram post on Monday noted that the streaming service was “incandescent” about his tirade against the former actress.
The piece, in which the 62-year-old TV presenter said he dreamed of Markle being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article after its publication.
later apologised and said it regretted the publication of the column which last week surpassed more than 25,000 Ipso complaints.