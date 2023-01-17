Amazon to part ways with Jeremy Clarkson following Meghan Markle controversy 

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has also clarified that Clarkson's 'apology' was addressed 'solely to Prince Harry'
Amazon to part ways with Jeremy Clarkson following Meghan Markle controversy 

Amazon is parting ways with Jeremy Clarkson

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 12:50
Nicole Glennon and PA

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly parted ways with Jeremy Clarkson after the fallout resulting from a recent column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he “hated” Meghan Markle. 

The news comes after the TV presenter issued a fresh statement on his Instagram account yesterday where he claimed he emailed Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to apologise over the column.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has since clarified that Clarkson's communication was addressed "solely to Prince Harry," and the "contents of his correspondence were marked private and confidential".

Variety is now reporting that Amazon's streaming service won’t be working with Clarkson beyond seasons of his shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned, with a virtual press conference for Clarkson’s Farm that was set to take place on Tuesday morning called off. 

Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm 
Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm 

While Amazon is yet to comment publicly on Clarkson’s controversial column, the presenter's Instagram post on Monday noted that the streaming service was “incandescent” about his tirade against the former actress.

The piece, in which the 62-year-old TV presenter said he dreamed of Markle being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article after its publication.

The Sun later apologised and said it regretted the publication of the column which last week surpassed more than 25,000 Ipso complaints.

Read More

Jeremy Clarkson 'emailed Harry and Meghan' to apologise for controversial column

More in this section

Family confirms Christy Dignam receiving palliative care at home Family confirms Christy Dignam receiving palliative care at home
Samaritans Ireland impact report 2021 Charlie Bird shares 'good news' update on motor neurone disease
Damian McGinty on the untelevised judges comment that gave him 'the fear' Damian McGinty on the untelevised judges comment that gave him 'the fear'
Amazon to part ways with Jeremy Clarkson following Meghan Markle controversy 

Jeremy Clarkson 'emailed Harry and Meghan' to apologise for controversial column

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.21 s