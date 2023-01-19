Ask Audrey: Don't confuse a throuple with a threesome, especially not in Kinsale

It’s getting open-minded on our WhatsApp group Douglas Road Stunners Who Have Their Eye on a Place on the Blackrock Road. It all started when Fifi_MedDiet posted a poll asking how many of us thought we are at the top of the social tree in Cork. 72% of the Stunners felt we could be doing better — Chloe_VolvoXC90 said she’s done one or two things she’s ashamed of just to get on the list with top estate agents on the South Mall, so she always gets a heads up when a place goes up for private sale in Sundays Well. Fifi said there is a swingers group operating on the BRR (that’s what we call the Blackrock Road) and they have a charity outreach scheme where they allow one couple from the Douglas Road to join — she’s put her and Ken’s name down on the list, they’re waiting to hear.

Elenora_ElectricScooter said she’s been to one of their soirées with her Ken and it improved their social standing in Cork by 27%. I’d be up for myself at the moment, I’m somewhere between smoking hot and outrageous after a fortnight on the Mediterranean Diet, I’d do very well for myself indeed at a Swingers party on the Blackrock Road. (My Ken is addicted to Elite Tea Cakes, and it shows, so I’d say he’d end up doing a lot of watching.) Do you know anyone that could get me into that party?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

I rang the Posh Cousin there and said, can you get me into a swingers party on the Blackrock Road? She said, no probs, I presume you want an invite for your lovely husband as well? I said, Jesus no, My Conor would probably want to have sex with me.

Hello, it’s Andy here again in West Cork. Thanks for answering my question last week, it isn’t easy being an English person abroad, so I found it very helpful. I’m wondering if you have could help me with a new problem. No one wants to talk work with me — my job is a Loss Adjuster for an insurance company and I’d be the first to admit it’s very boring. My ex-wife would be the second to admit that, from the love nest she has set up with my brother Colin just outside Stoke-on-Trent. He’s a much more interesting character according to her good self which I find quite hurtful because he’s a database administrator. I was in the pub in Clonakilty the other night and frankly I was surprised how few people wanted to chat about the difference between the Guinness over here and on the mainland. Some of them just got up and walked away. The only person who wanted to talk to me was Tim Pat Mary— my God but that man knows a lot about the Black and Tans, not to mention the Penal Laws and the Famine. I was glad when he fell asleep if I’m honest. Do you have any good topics of conversation I could use?

— Andy, a nondescript bungalow outside Clon, as they call it

I have a great one for you Andy. Go into the pub in Dunmanway and say, “What’s it like living in the disappointing part of West Cork?”

C’mere, am I in a throuple with Budgie or what? He got thrown out of his gaff because the gomie of a landlord wanted to sell it, so I told him he could move in with the old doll and myself until he sorted himself out. He’s very tidy now like, and he do be up and with the bedclothes off the sofa when we get out of bed, and he’s paying a bit towards the rent and helping out with the housework as well, so I do think it’s working out grand. The old doll is game ball as well because she always had a thing about Budgie, she told me langers one night that she had a dirty dream about him and everything. I don’t mind really, I was never the jealous type. But word on the street in Blackpool is that the three of us are a ‘throuple’ like your one Una Healy, the boxer lad, David Haye and the other one that no one has ever heard of. So like, what’s a throuple?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

A throuple is where three people are in a committed sexual relationship with each other. It’s not to be confused with a threesome, which is on the coat of arms for Kinsale.

Hello it’s Rosealeen here in Ballydesmond. Jesus lads is there any one left at home? Myself and Berna are out in Lanzarote, last minute job, we like to fly here once a year to lob the gob at a few wealthy Germans. Fat chance of it this year, with lúdramáns from Knocknagree in every pub saying “Get your hands off her Jurgen, she’s as daft as an itchy whippet”. Oh lads — where can we get a slap of winter sun and nooky, safe from slack-jawed gobdaws from north Cork?

— Rosealeen, Ballydesmond

My cousin in north Cork goes mad for Tenerife. I said, what do you see in the place? She said, it stimulates my imagination. I said, but there’s no culture in the Canaries. She said, there is compared to Buttevant.