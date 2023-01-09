Greg O'Shea: Men of all ages have reached out to me after Late Late Show interview

Former Love Island winner and Olympian Greg O'Shea has said men of all ages are reaching out to him following his appearance on Friday night's Late Late Show where he opened up about his mental health and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The 27-year-old, who now has his own fitness app and presents the Six O'Clock Show, said he was "initially reluctant" to speak about his mental health struggles in "such a public format" but he has been "completely taken aback by the response".

"You wouldn't believe the amount of men of all ages that have since come up to me and reached out online to tell me how my story resonated with them.

"They shared their own personal stories and even though they are upsetting to hear it's also uplifting at the same time because we are starting to talk a bit."

Greg O'Shea shared the updated with his Instagram following

The Limerick native, who shot to fame in 2019 when he appeared on the ITV reality show Love Island, told Ryan Tubridy on Friday night's Late Late Show he was like "a deer in the headlights" when he left the villa in 2019, having won the top prize with then-partner Amber Gill.

"On the face of it I had everything, but I was so lost," he said.

"I didn't even know what was going on. I was just getting through everything," he shared, admitting that Love Island was never part of his life plan, "it just happened in my off season".

The rugby player said things really began to get difficult after his appearance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"The height of depression for Olympians happens after it," he said.

"You spend four years working for something and then Monday morning, it's gone."

The Rugby 7s player said he retired from a sport he "didn't want to retire from".

"Rugby was the love of my life... like a lot of ex-professionals, I felt like I'd lost my identity."

On top of that, Greg said the abuse he was getting following Love Island had continued to pile in.

"In those two years, I'd been getting abused with death threats, losing 1000s of followers every day... then they started texting my mom, DMing [directly messaging on social media] my parents, DMing my sister, DMing my teammates."

Suicidal thoughts

The 27-year-old said he tried to open up to someone he was close to about how he was feeling, but he was told they weren't in a position to support him.

"I was spiraling mentally, I was embarrassed... I thought 'I am never speaking to anyone about my feelings again."

Ryan Tubridy and Greg O'Shea on the Late Late Toy Show

"I remember I was driving around Rathfarnham and it just became so overwhelming... I was convulsing in tears, shaking... I just wanted it all to end. I couldn't do it anymore."

"I thought, what's the point in being here anymore?"

Thankfully, Greg said he then made the decision to speak to a medical professional.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.