Nollaig na mBan: What it means in 2023 and events to celebrate it in Cork, Dublin and beyond

Women’s Christmas, Nollaig na mBan, Little Christmas, the Feast of the Epiphany - there's a few different names for the January 6 celebration, regarded as the end of the Christmas season.

But where did the tradition come from, should we still mark it and if so, how can we celebrate it this year?

What is Nollaig na mBan?

Falling on January 6, the Christian Feast of the Epiphany marks the day the Three Wise Men are believed to have travelled to Bethlehem to visit the baby Jesus. For many in Ireland, it is also known as Nollaig na mBan, or Women's Christmas, and was a day women were supposedly granted to take a weight off their feet after a busy Christmas period.

On this day, men were to take over the household duties or take down the tree and other Christmas decorations, while mothers, sisters, daughters and friends would meet up and share a drink over the last of the Christmas cake.

Is it still worth celebrating?

The idea of Nollaig na mBan might seem quaint today - our columnist Clodagh Finn has previously written that she knows many older women who consider it "a mean-spirited tradition when women were supposed to be content with the season’s leftovers".

Thankfully, today the day doesn't come attached with the patronising shadow of its past.

In recent years, many organisations have used the day to celebrate women's contributions, with charity fundraisers for women's causes also proving popular.

How can I celebrate this year?

The Irish Writers’ Centre Nollaig na mBan, Dublin

Louise Nealon was awarded Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year at the An Post Book Awards 2022. Picture: Lorraine O' Sullivan/Patrick Bolger Photography

If you're in Dublin, the Irish Writers' Centre will be hosting their now annual event for Nollaig na mBan on Friday.

Award-winning writer, editor and broadcaster Sinéad Gleeson will host the 'Home is a place in the mind' event this year, with writers Louise Nealon, Suad Aldarra, Claire Kilroy and Nithy Kasa will offering a series of fast-paced commissioned Soapbox performances and sharing personal narratives on their views of home. Musical entertainment will be provided by ESSIRAY.

Tickets: Sold out. Email info@writerscentre.ie to be added to the waiting list.

Women's Little Christmas Gala Banquet in The Metropole Hotel, Cork

Exterior of the Metropole Hotel

The Metropole Hotel in Cork is hosted a very special Gala Ball for Women's Little Christmas on January 6.

Priced at €75 pp, it includes Prosecco on arrival, a 4-course gourmet banquet, party games, novelties and spot prizes on the evening, a live Abba tribute band, plus late night DJ.

Tickets: Contact Events Manager at The Metropole Eoghan Hedderman at ehedderman@themetropolehotel.ie

A Celebration of Hope in the Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin

Cork singer/songwriter, Robert Grace will perform at The Smock Alley Theatre event

Presented by First Fortnight and HSE Engagement and Recovery, A Celebration of Hope on Nollaig na mBan will be hosted in the Smock Alley Theatre on January 6.

The event will focus on celebrating the progress made in tackling the stigma associated with mental ill health, celebrating those who have struggled and found support for their mental health, and those who work to support and empower others.

Erica Cody, host of RTÉ’s ‘The Main Stage’ will headline the evening of chat and music, with Cork musician Robert Grace also on the bill.

The event begins at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at €20 per person.

Nollaig na mBan in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon

Carole Coleman will appear with her mother at the Carrick-on-Shannon event

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon, in conjunction with the Reading Room, will host an evening of music, chats, and inspiration from women working in arts and culture.

The event will feature writer and RTÉ reporter Carole Coleman, her mother former county councillor and businesswomen Kathleen Coleman, musician Amy O’Hara and her daughter Seanna, deputy general manager of the Bord Gáis Rebeccah Farrell, and actor Lauren Farrell.

The event will be at 8pm at The Dock and tickets are priced at €16.